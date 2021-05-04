Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Rising Apple

NY Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom and his career against the Cardinals

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 56m

No National League team has a better batting average or slugging percentage against New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom than the St. Louis Cardinals. The fr...

Deadspin
61151995_thumbnail

Keith Hernandez was ready to dip when the lights went out in St. Louis

by: Dustin Foote Deadspin 8m

Before the Mets lost to the Cardinals 6-5 and fired hitting coach Chili Davis and his assistant Tom Slater, the team had something else to worry about — actually finishing the game.

The New York Times
61151908_thumbnail

Mets Fire Chili Davis as Hitting Coach

by: Tyler Kepner NY Times 9m

With an anemic offense and a losing record, the Mets insist the firing of their hitting coaches was based on process, not results.

Elite Sports NY
50324546_thumbnail

ESNY Game Day: Mets at Cardinals – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info

by: Tab Bamford Elite Sports NY 24m

ESNY Game Day: Mets at Cardinals – Tuesday Lineups, Odds, Pitchers, Broadcast Info first appeared on Elite Sports NY, the Voice, the Pulse of New York City sports.

Mets Merized
61091524_thumbnail

Players of the Week: Trevor May Dominates, Michael Conforto Delivers

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 41m

Despite going 2-3 last week, the Mets find themselves with an 11-12 record, and just 0.5 games behind the Washington Nationals in the National League East.The offense was once again nowhere to

Mack's Mets
58618751_thumbnail

Lunch Time Links 5/4/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 45m

Here are some of the News and Headlines around Major League Baseball courtesy from our friends at Spor...

New York Post
61150823_thumbnail

Chili Davis had ‘weird feeling’ before being fired by Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 53m

ST. LOUIS – Chili Davis had a “weird feeling” last week his job as Mets hitting coach was in jeopardy. That sense dissipated somewhat in recent days, as the team started to show life at the...

Baseball America
61150708_thumbnail

The Top 10 Most Talented Minor League Rosters On Opening Day

by: Kyle Glaser Baseball America 57m

As the minor league season gets set to begin, here is a look at the most talented Opening Day rosters in the minors.

