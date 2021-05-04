New York Mets
Mets: JD Davis lands back on the injured list; Carrasco to stretch out to six innings
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 47m
JD Davis has been, without a question, one of the most productive hitters in the New York Mets’ roster, with a .390 average and a couple of home runs. The problem is that he hasn’t been able to be on the field much recently, and the team just put...
Mets Bullpen: Relievers Robert Gsellman and Sean Reid-Foley competing for one role
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 3m
Who would have thought a competition in the New York Mets bullpen between Robert Gsellman and Sean Reid-Foley would have any intrigue to it whatsoever? A l...
Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 5/4/2021: Quat's Wrong?
by: Boomer & Gio — Radio.com: WFAN 10m
The Mets got a new hitting coach late Monday night…and Boomer & Gio got a Moment of the Day Tuesday from Gio’s impression of how Mike & The Mad Dog would address it.
New York Mets: Manager Luis Rojas’ job is reportedly safe for now
by: Andres Chavez — Empire Sports Media 24m
The New York Mets are currently playing under .500, with a 11-12 record after Monday’s loss against the St. Louis Cardinals. Outside of Jacob deGrom and maybe Brandon Nimmo and JD Davis (both banged up right now), most of the team starts have been...
Report: Mets manager Luis Rojas 'safe' for now
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 34m
The Mets did part ways with hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater.
Breaking down the Mets decision to fire hitting coach Chili Davis | SportsNite | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
The SportsNite crew takes a closer look at acting GM Zack Scott and the Mets’ decision to fire hitting coach Chili Davis, determining that his old school men...
Where Mets Top 30 Prospects Will Start the 2021 Season
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Merized Online 1h
Opening Day is finally here!Minor League Baseball is a much different animal since the the last time we saw it in 2019, 40 teams are no longer affiliates, the entire structure has been reforma
Mets Move Firing Hitting Coaches Hurts More Than It Helps The Team
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
The Mets made news today by doing nothing unusual. When a team struggles, heads will roll. But what do coaches have to do with anything?
Mets GM Zack Scott on replacing Chili Davis and Tom Slater as hitting coaches | Newsday
by: AP — Newsday 1h
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott discusses the decision behind relieving Chili Davis and Tom Slater of their duties with the team ...
Chili Davis must have been very well-liked because he's gotten bad on-field results and the Mets are last in scoring yet you have all the media-types wailing and crying about his dismissal.Blogger / Podcaster
Most pitches thrown 99+ mph since 2020: Jacob deGrom: 347 Brusdar Graterol: 152 Emmanuel Clase: 146 Dustin May: 117 Josh Staumont: 113 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
The Mets' video news conference schedule for today so far: * Pete Alonso: 4:15 p.m. ET * Luis Rojas: 5:05 p.m. ETBeat Writer / Columnist
Scranton-Wilkes Barre about to get Yamamoto’d @CheapFunBreaks.@jyamaz50 toes the rubber tonight for the @SyracuseMets Opening Day. 💪 https://t.co/I8wE1KKjyWBeat Writer / Columnist
.@jyamaz50 toes the rubber tonight for the @SyracuseMets Opening Day. 💪Minors
