New York Mets

Mets Merized
Is Hugh Quattlebaum The Right Man For The Job?

by: Nate Mendelson Mets Merized Online 1h

In 1999, Chili Davis finished a 19-year major league career featuring three All-Star appearances and three World Series wins. The outfielder that played for five different teams and finished his c

nj.com
Chili Davis says Mets’ Francisco Lindor’s poor hitting is partly to blame for being fired - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 30m

The New York Mets announced Monday after their 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals that hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater had been fired.

Newsday
House GOP leader renews criticism over All-Star game shift | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 38m

(AP) -- The top-ranking House Republican on Tuesday renewed his party's attack on Major League Baseball for pulling the All-Star Game out of the Atlanta Braves stadium after Georgia Republicans enact

Call To The Pen

New York Mets channel ghost of George Steinbrenner

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 42m

There is a degree of frustration surrounding the New York Mets. The internal expectations were that they would be a freight train to the postseason, a jugg...

FanGraphs
I Simply Can’t Get Enough of These Absurd Mets-Phillies Games

by: RJ McDaniel FanGraphs 44m

You may not like it, but this is what peak baseball performance looks like.

Mets Merized
Carrasco, Syndergaard Throw Simulated Games in Port St. Lucie

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 48m

The Mets have received more good news on the status of both Carlos Carrasco and Noah Syndergaard in their ongoing rehab from injuries. As scheduled, both starting pitchers threw simulated games at

Sporting News
Why is the NL East so blah? A team-by-team look at division struggles

by: Ryan Fagan Sporting News 55m

Here we are, in early May and the entire division is in a collective funk.

Rising Apple

Mets Bullpen: Relievers Robert Gsellman and Sean Reid-Foley competing for one role

by: Tim Boyle Fansided: Rising Apple 2h

Who would have thought a competition in the New York Mets bullpen between Robert Gsellman and Sean Reid-Foley would have any intrigue to it whatsoever? A l...

WFAN
Boomer & Gio's Moment of the Day 5/4/2021: Quat's Wrong?

by: Boomer & Gio Radio.com: WFAN 2h

The Mets got a new hitting coach late Monday night…and Boomer & Gio got a Moment of the Day Tuesday from Gio’s impression of how Mike & The Mad Dog would address it.

    Mark Simon @MarkASimonSays 3m
    Note to Mets - probably don't want to hit the ball to this guy His highlight reel is pretty impressive.
    Cardinals utility man Tommy Edman leads MLB with 11 Good Fielding Plays? What's a Good Fielding Play? Watch Tommy's highlight reel to find out https://t.co/WyBFKmEQ5D #MLBFilmRoom
    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660 6m
    Donnie Diesel helped the Mets? It was fun, but @CartonRoberts kind of took issue about how that unfolded at the same time Chili Davis was getting fired.
    David Waldstein @DavidWaldstein 6m
    Could it be they are looking at the dangerous hair pull on Panarin separately?
    Howie Rose
    FINED? FINED? Tip money for potentially killing a player? A multiple repeat offender who is as predatory a player as any who has skated in the NHL for decades? It only lists Buchnevich. Is there further punishment for what he did to Panarin? NHL credibility is at stake. https://t.co/8BWQwNj2MV
    metspolice.com @metspolice 6m
    Now when the Mets get serious and fire Rojas and you guys say “hey MP remember all those tweets where you tried to get Rojas fired” I will say, “that’s right, I did. I am glad they finally did it.”
    metspolice.com @metspolice 7m
    Wait until the Mets Media remembers they helped push the joke about the fake performance coach and helped get a guy fired. Oopsie.
    metspolice.com @metspolice 7m
    Wait until one of the Mets finds out he joked all weekend about someone who was not Chili Davis helping with hitting. Oopsie, you got him fired.
