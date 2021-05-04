New York Mets
Mets' Jacob deGrom Scratched from Start vs. Cardinals with Side Injury
by: Jenna Ciccotelli — Bleacher Report 3m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom won't start Tuesday night against the St. Louis Cardinals because of right side tightness, the Mets announced . Miguel Castro will take the hill as an opener in his place...
deGrom scratched from tonight’s start
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 4m
After a wild 24-hours with the firing of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tony Slater, Jacob deGrom will miss tonight’s start against the Cardinals. This is due to tightness on his right side and hopefully is nothing more than precautionary...
THIS IS FINE: Jacob deGrom Has Been Scratched From Tonight’s Start Due To Right Side Tightness | Barstool Sports
by: Clem — Barstool Sports 4m
OK Mets fans, it’s your pal Clem here kindly asking you to close your eyes, take a deep breath, and say that everything will be fine. No really, please do this. We will wait for you.*waiting**still wa...
deGrom (side tightness) scratched from start
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 4m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom has been scratched from his scheduled start against the Cardinals on Tuesday due to right side tightness, the team announced. Manager Luis Rojas said deGrom would undergo an MRI exam, with the results expected early Tuesday...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom scratched from Tuesday start vs. Cardinals with 'right side tightness' | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 5m
ST. LOUIS — Jacob deGrom was scratched from his scheduled start Tuesday night against the Cardinals due to "right side tightness," the Mets announced less than three hours before first pitch. Righthan
Mets Scratch Jacob deGrom From Tuesday’s Start
by: rne — MLB Trade Rumors 6m
The Mets have scratched ace Jacob deGrom from his scheduled start Tuesday because of "right side tightness," Tim Healey of …
Mets' Jacob deGrom scratched from scheduled start vs. Cardinals with 'right side tightness' - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 7m
New York's ace will not be taking the mound on Tuesday night
Mark Vientos Makes Ambitious Jump To Double-A
by: Mike Puma — Baseball America 10m
The 2017 second-rounder last played at Low-A Columbia during the 2019 season.
