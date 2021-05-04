New York Mets
Marcus Stroman is good to go for Mets against Cardinals on Wednesday night | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 39m
ST. LOUIS — After leaving his previous start with a tight right hamstring, Marcus Stroman is good to go for his outing Wednesday against the Cardinals — so much so that he volunteered to pitch Tuesday
Rojas on firings of Davis, Slater | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 33m
Mets manager Luis Rojas reacts to the team's decision to fire hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
Mets players react to Chili Davis and Tom Slater firings with sadness and confusion - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 30m
The Mets had a team meeting at the team hotel in St. Louis on Tuesday afternoon to vent, discuss and ask questions about the firings of head hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater.
Mets-Cardinals game rained out, doubleheader Wednesday
by: AP — USA Today 37m
The scheduled game between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals was postponed because of rain
Tonight’s Mets/Cardinals game is postponed
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 48m
The game will be made up tomorrow as part of a doubleheader.
When Mets expect Jacob deGrom to pitch again after positive MRI results - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 49m
New York Mets manage Luis Rojas gives an update on pitcher Jacob deGrom after he was evaluated for right side soreness.
Manny Ramirez offers services to Mets after firing of hitting coach
by: Jason Wilson — The Score 1h
Former MLB superstar Manny Ramirez appears to be eyeing a way back to the big leagues.After the New York Mets fired hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom Slater, Ramirez reached out to owner Steve Cohen to see if he could lend a...
Rain pushes Mets into Wednesday doubleheader against Cardinals
by: Michael Blinn — New York Post 1h
The Mets won't take the field in St. Louis on Tuesday. Instead, tomorrow they'll play two.
This kid is going to be solid.The Mets have raved about right-handed pitching prospect Tylor Megill all offseason, he was fantastic for Double-A Binghamton in his season debut: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 3 BB, 10 KBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @mikemayer22: Mets top prospects did just fine in their 2021 season debut with the Brooklyn Cyclones: Ronny Mauricio 2-for-4, BB, 2 R, RBI Brett Baty 2-for-4, 3 RBI, BB, 2BBlogger / Podcaster
RT @TeamThirstTrap: That’s wild. Wilpons would have ordered an Uber for him. https://t.co/5SJTDMx3VlBlogger / Podcaster
Eric Orze beat cancer twice, pitched his way to getting picked in the last round of last year’s draft, and made his professional debut tonight. He struck out three in two innings of relief for the @BKCyclones.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @SyracuseMets: To reiterate, SYRACUSE WINS!! 🔥 Let's do it all again tomorrow! Gates open at 5:05pm, game time 6:35! #LGSM https://t.co/wrwmjGMmFfMinors
Imagine if all these people could engage in collective activism for something that really mattered instead of mewling like children about their baseball team.These Yankees fans are so brave. Turning their backs on the Astros for cheating. Real heroes. https://t.co/VLeL3APkAlBlogger / Podcaster
