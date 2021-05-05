Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
61166505_thumbnail

New hitting coaches are familiar faces for Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 1h

ST. LOUIS — Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard were familiar enough faces in spring training that Mets players at least won’t feel as if they are starting from scratch with their new hitting...

Forbes

Chili Davis Fired And Jacob deGrom’s Hurt ... Or Just Another Day In The New York Mets News Cycle

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 1h

Canning Davis and Slater following a Monday night series opener in St. Louis and after a three-game sequence in which the Mets scored 18 runs (their most over a three-game span this season) wasn’t nearly as bad as firing Willie Randolph following a...

NBC Sports
51605372_thumbnail

Alonso cites fictional coach, unhappy with Mets change

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 2h

The Mets' announcement that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater had been fired caught players "off guard."

MLB: Mets.com
61165792_thumbnail

Álvarez returns with a bang for Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 2h

Francisco Álvarez hadn’t been on the field in a competitive Minor League game since Aug 27, 2019. He played on Tuesday like he was making up for the lost time. The top Mets prospect and baseball’s No. 40 overall went a career-best 4-for-5 with a...

Mack's Mets
59580791_thumbnail

Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 5/5/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 3h

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National Le...

Film Room
61163016_thumbnail

Rojas on firings of Davis, Slater | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 5h

Mets manager Luis Rojas reacts to the team's decision to fire hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater

LOCALSYR
61165299_thumbnail

Baseball is back as the Syracuse Mets open the season with a win | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 3h

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – Aft​er 609 days without baseball, the Syracuse Mets opened a renovated stadium and the 2021 season with a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on…

centerfieldmaz
61164946_thumbnail

Remembering Mets History (2019) Noah Syndergaard Pitches A Shut Out & Hits A HR In The 1-0 Win

by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) centerfieldmaz 3h

  Thursday May 2nd 2019: On a matinee at Citi Field, Mickey Callaway's Mets (16-15) were struggling to stay at .500. The Mets had a good st...

