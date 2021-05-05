New York Mets
New hitting coaches are familiar faces for Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 1h
ST. LOUIS — Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard were familiar enough faces in spring training that Mets players at least won’t feel as if they are starting from scratch with their new hitting...
Chili Davis Fired And Jacob deGrom’s Hurt ... Or Just Another Day In The New York Mets News Cycle
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 1h
Canning Davis and Slater following a Monday night series opener in St. Louis and after a three-game sequence in which the Mets scored 18 runs (their most over a three-game span this season) wasn’t nearly as bad as firing Willie Randolph following a...
Alonso cites fictional coach, unhappy with Mets change
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 2h
The Mets' announcement that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater had been fired caught players "off guard."
Álvarez returns with a bang for Mets
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Francisco Álvarez hadn’t been on the field in a competitive Minor League game since Aug 27, 2019. He played on Tuesday like he was making up for the lost time. The top Mets prospect and baseball’s No. 40 overall went a career-best 4-for-5 with a...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Wednesday 5/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3h
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Le...
Rojas on firings of Davis, Slater | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5h
Mets manager Luis Rojas reacts to the team's decision to fire hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater
Baseball is back as the Syracuse Mets open the season with a win | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 3h
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – After 609 days without baseball, the Syracuse Mets opened a renovated stadium and the 2021 season with a 5-3 win over the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on…
Remembering Mets History (2019) Noah Syndergaard Pitches A Shut Out & Hits A HR In The 1-0 Win
by: noreply@blogger.com (Unknown) — centerfieldmaz 3h
Thursday May 2nd 2019: On a matinee at Citi Field, Mickey Callaway's Mets (16-15) were struggling to stay at .500. The Mets had a good st...
