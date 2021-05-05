New York Mets
Mets Games Played On This Date: May 5th
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
A dramatic 14 inning win in 2006, a classic duel between Warren Spahn and Jim Bunning and a record setting Mike Piazza HR. These are jus...
Manny being Manny? Ramirez, ex-Red Sox slugger, wants to be Mets’ new hitting coach - nj.com
by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 5m
The New York Mets fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater on Monday following a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.
Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/5/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 25m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Juan Acevedo . Jacob deGrom pulled from start with tightness in side, Mets get ...
Mets: Chili Davis as ‘approach coach’ doesn’t work, here’s why
by: Justin Sarachik — Fansided: Rising Apple 25m
Late on Monday night after another tough loss, New York Mets management announced the firing of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom S...
Willie Mays Turns 90
by: James S. Hirsch — NY Times 1h
On the occasion of baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer turning 90, a reflection on the conditioning that powered his greatness.
Chili Davis Fired And Jacob deGrom’s Hurt ... Or Just Another Day In The New York Mets News Cycle
by: Jerry Beach — Forbes 5h
Canning Davis and Slater following a Monday night series opener in St. Louis and after a three-game sequence in which the Mets scored 18 runs (their most over a three-game span this season) wasn’t nearly as bad as firing Willie Randolph following a...
New hitting coaches are familiar faces for Mets
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 5h
ST. LOUIS — Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard were familiar enough faces in spring training that Mets players at least won’t feel as if they are starting from scratch with their new hitting...
Alonso cites fictional coach, unhappy with Mets change
by: Associated Press — NBC Sports 6h
The Mets' announcement that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater had been fired caught players "off guard."
Álvarez returns with a bang for Mets
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 6h
Francisco Álvarez hadn’t been on the field in a competitive Minor League game since Aug 27, 2019. He played on Tuesday like he was making up for the lost time. The top Mets prospect and baseball’s No. 40 overall went a career-best 4-for-5 with a...
