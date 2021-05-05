Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mack's Mets
61168274_thumbnail

Mets Games Played On This Date: May 5th

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 2h

  A dramatic 14 inning win in 2006, a classic duel between Warren Spahn and Jim Bunning and a record setting Mike Piazza HR.   These are jus...

More Recent New York Mets Articles

nj.com
57598646_thumbnail

Manny being Manny? Ramirez, ex-Red Sox slugger, wants to be Mets’ new hitting coach - nj.com

by: Mike Rosenstein | mrosenstein@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 5m

The New York Mets fired hitting coaches Chili Davis and Tom Slater on Monday following a 6-5 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

Mack's Mets
48249208_thumbnail

Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/5/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 25m

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday Juan Acevedo .  Jacob deGrom pulled from start with tightness in side, Mets get ...

Rising Apple

Mets: Chili Davis as ‘approach coach’ doesn’t work, here’s why

by: Justin Sarachik Fansided: Rising Apple 25m

Late on Monday night after another tough loss, New York Mets management announced the firing of hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant hitting coach Tom S...

The New York Times
61168431_thumbnail

Willie Mays Turns 90

by: James S. Hirsch NY Times 1h

On the occasion of baseball’s oldest living Hall of Famer turning 90, a reflection on the conditioning that powered his greatness.

Forbes

Chili Davis Fired And Jacob deGrom’s Hurt ... Or Just Another Day In The New York Mets News Cycle

by: Jerry Beach Forbes 5h

Canning Davis and Slater following a Monday night series opener in St. Louis and after a three-game sequence in which the Mets scored 18 runs (their most over a three-game span this season) wasn’t nearly as bad as firing Willie Randolph following a...

Any feedback or suggestions? Tell us here!
New York Post
61166505_thumbnail

New hitting coaches are familiar faces for Mets

by: Mike Puma New York Post 5h

ST. LOUIS — Hugh Quattlebaum and Kevin Howard were familiar enough faces in spring training that Mets players at least won’t feel as if they are starting from scratch with their new hitting...

NBC Sports
51605372_thumbnail

Alonso cites fictional coach, unhappy with Mets change

by: Associated Press NBC Sports 6h

The Mets' announcement that hitting coach Chili Davis and assistant Tom Slater had been fired caught players "off guard."

MLB: Mets.com
61165792_thumbnail

Álvarez returns with a bang for Mets

by: N/A MLB: Mets 6h

Francisco Álvarez hadn’t been on the field in a competitive Minor League game since Aug 27, 2019. He played on Tuesday like he was making up for the lost time. The top Mets prospect and baseball’s No. 40 overall went a career-best 4-for-5 with a...

See All New York Mets Articles

Tweets