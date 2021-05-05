New York Mets
Mets' deGrom could return to mound vs D-backs on Sunday
by: AP — USA Today 37m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom could return to the mound on Sunday against Arizona at Citi Field
Major League Baseball's 'Black and Blue Division' - Pitcher List
by: Nicole Cahill — Pitcher List 8m
Only two games separate the first and last place teams in the NL East.
MMO Game Thread: Mets vs Cardinals, 5:15 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 9m
Wednesday, May 5, 2021 • 5:15 p.m. ETBusch Stadium • St. Louis, MORHP Marcus Stroman (3-2, 1.86) vs LHP Kwang Hyun Kim (1-0, 3.29)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7Yesterday was a whirlwi
5/5/21 Game Preview: New York Mets at St. Louis Cardinals, Doubleheader Edition
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 11m
The New York Mets (11-12) had the second game of their series with the St. Louis Cardinals (17-12) postponed due to rain and it was a blessing in disguise. The pitching situation was a mess for the Mets, who had to scratch Jacob deGrom and were...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom explains how lat injury popped up, why he hopes to miss just 1 start - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 12m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom explains how his right lat injury popped up, and why he expects his absence to be short.
Mack's Mock Pick - # 93 - 1B - Wes Clark
by: Mack Ade — Mack's Mets 12m
Wes Clark Mack's spin - An American League team couldn't find a better DH candidate than Clarke. Sure, he strikes out a lot, but doesn't ...
Quattlebaum on coaching mentality | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 13m
New Mets hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum discusses his approach to coaching and helping build confidence in the team's hitters
Mets' deGrom could return Sunday vs. D-backs
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 19m
New York Mets pitcher Jacob deGrom could return to the mound on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
New York Yankees, New York Mets can fill seats with vaccinated fans
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 22m
The New York Mets and Yankees will be allowed to fill sections of their stadiums to capacity with fans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, effective
Tweets
The Cyclones continue their series in North Carolina at 6:35 PM with this starting nine. #AmazinStartsHereMinors
-
but he’s a Hall of Famer baseball person..Tony La Russa did not know that he could have used Jose Abreu at second base as the free runner instead of closer Liam Hendriks. Was informed of an amendment to rule by @JRFegan. "I'm guessing you know the rules better. Now I know," he said.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
“I can tell you this was made with the intent solely on putting us in the best position to win championships,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said upon La Russa’s hiring.Between Liam Hendriks being forced into a role as the potential go-ahead run, Leury Garcia being sent to steal and getting caught, and Billy Hamilton hitting in that key spot ... yeah, another tough sequence for Tony La Russa.Blogger / Podcaster
-
The first edition of Pete Alonso's blog presented by @Citi is in! Read Pete's thoughts on the opening of our 2021 season, his role as this year's Citi Community Home Runs Program ambassador, and much more: https://t.co/F41r0pUqs3Official Team Account
-
Matt Holliday still hasn’t touched home plateLooking for other examples of sports myth. Gimme one. If works I'll name you in book acknowledgments—[Did Babe Ruth really point into the distance before homering Game 3 of the 1932 World Series? Did David Thompson really grab a quarter off the top of a backboard before dunking?]Beat Writer / Columnist
-
Those aren’t defensive positions, its a secret code available to Mets Police Plus members. You wish you knew what 2 meant. I will tell you, yes code for “might have gotten Chili fired”SS Lindor 1B Alonso (not catcher which @metspolice mistakenly puts down) RF Conforto LF Pilar 2B McNeil 3B Villar CF Almora Jr. P Stroman https://t.co/GZJT5PtMtYBlogger / Podcaster
