I'm Okay With Replacing the Hitting Coaches
by: Mike Steffanos — Mike's Mets 55m
Not the new hitting coach Although I was somewhat of a late convert to the value of analytics in baseball, FanGraphs has become one of my ...
Jacob deGrom feels better, but still monitoring lat injury - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 18m
Jacob deGrom was scratched from his start against the Cardinals in St. Louis with a sore right lat on Tuesday. By Wednesday, he was feeling better, but planned to wait a little longer before making his next start.
Mets game delayed several minutes to review…a mound visit?
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 31m
Mets game delayed several minutes to review…a mound visit? That’s right, umpires gathered at the headphones to review whether the Cardinals had used two mound visits in one inning.
Video Story: Mets, Cards play Game 1
by: N/A — MLB: Cardinals 40m
Mets @ Cardinals May. 05, 2021
Jacob deGrom injury update: Mets ace could make Sunday start vs. Diamondbacks as he works through lat issue - CBSSports.com
by: R.J. Anderson — CBS Sports 47m
New York's ace was scratched from his Tuesday start in St. Louis
Gameday: Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Akron Rubber Ducks - 5/5/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 55m
The Binghamton Rumble Ponies travel to Akron to play game two of a six game series against the Rubber Ducks . your browser does no...
James McCann plates Conforto | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
James McCann hits a groundout to plate Micheal Conforto, cutting the Mets' deficit to 2-1 in the 4th inning
Jacob deGrom says he's feeling better, expects to pitch Sunday when Mets face Diamondbacks | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 1h
ST. LOUIS — Jacob deGrom is feeling just fine, according to Jacob deGrom. A day after the Mets scratched their ace from his start because his right lat was sore, deGrom’s condition has improved and he
Blogger / Podcaster
You all wanted to get married before a date. Bad move
RT @danconnolly2016: So if you're not sure who John Means is -- even after he threw the O's first no-hitter since 1991 -- here ya go. On what @JMeans25 & his family faced last year: https://t.co/Qid3kAkKGW And his journey to MLB and his ex-pro-athlete wife @CarolineStan : https://t.co/T6SAO3pjyN
RT @fsolomon75: @ThereItIsJake @Metstradamus The same guy who put Pillar cleanup?
RT @ThereItIsJake: @fsolomon75 @Metstradamus I really want to know who put Lindor in the leadoff spot in the midst of an 0-last week streak
Ok, we're going to keep hanging out here just in case.@MetsBooth In gotta take a break from this team. Tell Keith I said congrats. I'll check back in after a few weeks.
