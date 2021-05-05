New York Mets
Cardinals beat Mets in chaotic game 1 of doubleheader - New York Daily News
by: Sarah Valenzuela — NY Daily News 27m
If the purpose of these seven-inning double headers is to save time, the Mets’ Game 1 loss against the Cardinals definitely tested that logic.
Marcus Stroman strikes out six | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 10m
Marcus Stroman strikes out six over five innings in a start against the Cardinals
NY Mets fall to Cardinals in opening game of the doubleheader
by: Sean Farrell — LoHud 12m
Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven inning games, apparently.
Everyone Goes Hungry
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 17m
I knew that Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against St. Louis wasn’t going to go well when Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run off the Big Mac sign in the first inning off Marcus Stroman…
Mets Place Brandon Nimmo On 10-day IL
by: Pat Ragazzo — Mets Merized Online 24m
Following Game 1 of Wednesday's doubleheader with the St. Louis Cardinals, the New York Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list with a left finger bone bruise.The Mets
DeJong, Goldschmidt lead Cards over Mets 4-1 in opener
by: AP — USA Today 33m
Paul DeJong hit a two-run homer, Paul Goldschmidt added a solo shot off Marcus Stroman and the St. Louis Cardinals...
Mets Place Brandon Nimmo On Injured List
by: Anthony Franco — MLB Trade Rumors 35m
The Mets are placing outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to May 3 (via Tim Britton of the …
Slumping Francisco Lindor benched for Game 2 after costly error in Mets' Game 1 loss to Cardinals. | Newsday
by: Tim Healey — Newsday 36m
ST. LOUIS — And for the 25th game of the season, Francisco Lindor was on the bench. The Mets removed their slumping star shortstop from the lineup — for the first time this season — after a 4-1 loss t
RT @BeLikMike23: @Metsmerized Thanks for these great cards and the classic @Mets pocket schedules!Blogger / Podcaster
Howie is riffing on shoelaces becoming untied more often in the last 20 years. midseason formBeat Writer / Columnist
Three strikeouts in two perfect innings for Sam McWilliams in his @SyracuseMets debut tonight. He gets Derek Dietrich swinging here to finish the top of the ninth.Beat Writer / Columnist
this is good social media’ingPICK UP THE PHONE BABY! #LGM https://t.co/4s3hiGhmzbBeat Writer / Columnist
What if we make Guillorme’s dad co-manager? I feel like everyone would be into it.Misc
Seriously, are there not three live bodies that could have started? The Mets were off yesterday. Surely three live bodies can play 14 innings in one day.Blogger / Podcaster
