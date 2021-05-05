New York Mets
Brandon Nimmo placed on IL
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been placed on the 10-day IL, catcher Patrick Mazeika has been recalled. Nimmo was facing former teammate Zack Wheeler when he fouled off a pitch and described the feeling as an explosion. Nimmo was batting .318...
Luis Rojas on sitting Lindor | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 29m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses his decision to sit Francisco Lindor for the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cardinals
Ozuna hits grand slam, Braves beat Nats in Fried's return | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 18m
(AP) -- Marcell Ozuna hit Atlanta's third grand slam in four games, Max Fried pitched five strong innings in his return from the injured list, and the Braves beat the Washington Nationals 5-3 on Wedn
Lindor Continues To Struggle As Mets Drop Opener Of A DH In St. Louis By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 32m
Francisco Lindor continues to struggle at the plate as he once again was held hitless and added in a costly error as the Cards beat the Mets 4-1 in the opener of […]
New York Mets put Brandon Nimmo (finger) on IL
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 54m
The New York Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a nagging bone bruise to his left index finger.
Marcus Stroman strikes out six | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Marcus Stroman strikes out six over five innings in a start against the Cardinals
NY Mets fall to Cardinals in opening game of the doubleheader
by: Sean Farrell — LoHud 2h
Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven inning games, apparently.
Everyone Goes Hungry
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
I knew that Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against St. Louis wasn’t going to go well when Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run off the Big Mac sign in the first inning off Marcus Stroman…
Tweets
All 4 Mets minor league teams lost today in the second day of the season. They combined to go 3-for-36 with runners in scoring position.Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets farm systems swiss army knife Cody Bohanek was on base 5 times today for Brooklyn Cyclones. 3 hits, a walk and a HBP.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @madiyamamoto: Okay, last tweet, I swear. I’m tired, but, Pipes is a big @Mets fan 🙌🏼😂 #baseballpup @jyamaz50Blogger / Podcaster
Blogger / Podcaster
Tommy Edman off RHP Robert Gsellman - 100.2 mph, 26 degrees (384 ft Flyout) 93.2 mph Sinker #Mets @ #STLCards (B6)Misc
The Cardinals are 3-for-3 from the No. 9 spot tonight, with hits from three different players.Beat Writer / Columnist
