Lindor Continues To Struggle As Mets Drop Opener Of A DH In St. Louis By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 32m
Francisco Lindor continues to struggle at the plate as he once again was held hitless and added in a costly error as the Cards beat the Mets 4-1 in the opener of […]
Luis Rojas on sitting Lindor | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 30m
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses his decision to sit Francisco Lindor for the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cardinals
Gregorius' slam holds up in Phillies' 5-4 win over Brewers | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 23s
(AP) -- Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.The Phillies won three straight ga
New York Mets put Brandon Nimmo (finger) on IL
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 55m
The New York Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a nagging bone bruise to his left index finger.
Brandon Nimmo placed on IL
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 1h
Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been placed on the 10-day IL, catcher Patrick Mazeika has been recalled. Nimmo was facing former teammate Zack Wheeler when he fouled off a pitch and described the feeling as an explosion. Nimmo was batting .318...
Marcus Stroman strikes out six | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Marcus Stroman strikes out six over five innings in a start against the Cardinals
NY Mets fall to Cardinals in opening game of the doubleheader
by: Sean Farrell — LoHud 2h
Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven inning games, apparently.
Everyone Goes Hungry
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
I knew that Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against St. Louis wasn’t going to go well when Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run off the Big Mac sign in the first inning off Marcus Stroman…
