New York Mets

Film Room
Luis Rojas on sitting Lindor | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 30m

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses his decision to sit Francisco Lindor for the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cardinals

Newsday
Gregorius' slam holds up in Phillies' 5-4 win over Brewers | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 29s

(AP) -- Didi Gregorius hit his eighth career grand slam and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Milwaukee Brewers 5-4 on Wednesday night for their third straight win.The Phillies won three straight ga

The New York Extra
Lindor Continues To Struggle As Mets Drop Opener Of A DH In St. Louis By Rich Coutinho

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 32m

Francisco Lindor continues to struggle at the plate as he once again was held hitless and added in a costly error as the Cards beat the Mets 4-1 in the opener of […]

Sportsnaut
New York Mets put Brandon Nimmo (finger) on IL

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 55m

The New York Mets placed outfielder Brandon Nimmo on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a nagging bone bruise to his left index finger.

Mets Junkies
Brandon Nimmo placed on IL

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 1h

Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo has been placed on the 10-day IL, catcher Patrick Mazeika has been recalled. Nimmo was facing former teammate Zack Wheeler when he fouled off a pitch and described the feeling as an explosion. Nimmo was batting .318...

Film Room
Marcus Stroman strikes out six | 05/05/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Marcus Stroman strikes out six over five innings in a start against the Cardinals

Lohud
NY Mets fall to Cardinals in opening game of the doubleheader

by: Sean Farrell LoHud 2h

Bizarre baseball seems to follow the Mets these days. Even in seven inning games, apparently.

Metstradamus
Everyone Goes Hungry

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h

I knew that Game 1 of Wednesday’s doubleheader against St. Louis wasn’t going to go well when Paul Goldschmidt hit a home run off the Big Mac sign in the first inning off Marcus Stroman…

