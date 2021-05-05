Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Mets Daddy

Mets Split Bizarre Doubleheader

by: metsdaddy Mets Daddy 1h

The first game of the doubleheader between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets was just an ugly game. Really, almost everything about it was bad. The Mets were 0-for-5 with RISP leaving five …

CBS New York
Mets Beat Cardinals For Split After Loss In Opener

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 3m

New York went 11 for 50 in the doubleheader and is hitting .238 with a major league-low 84 runs.

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 5/6/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 11m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National Le...

Film Room
Luis Rojas on sitting Lindor | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses his decision to sit Francisco Lindor for the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cardinals

Mets Junkies

MetsJunkies MILB Recap: Mets Minor Leagues got Swept

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 19m

Syracuse Mets (1-1) The Syracuse Mets lost to the Railriders 7-5 in their second game of the year. Jesus Reyes started for Syracuse allowing 5 runs in 5.2 innings. Over those 5 innings, he allowed 3 homers, main issue in his outing. Sam McWilliams...

LOCALSYR
Syracuse Mets comeback falls short against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre | WSYR

by: N/A LOCALSYR 19m

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets came close but couldn’t overcome Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s offense on Wednesday night as the RailRiders beat the Mets, 7-5, at NBT Bank Stadiu…

Mets Merized
Mets Split Doubleheader With 7-2 Win Over Cardinals in Nightcap

by: Gianna Arantes Mets Merized Online 26m

The Mets (12-13) split Wednesday night's doubleheader in St. Louis with a 7-2 triumph over the Cardinals (18-13) in game two.Despite bullpenning the seven-inning affair, the lack of a starter

Empire Sports Media
Mets Reserves Lead The Way in 7-2 Victory Over Cardinals

by: Daniel Marcillo Empire Sports Media 45m

It only made sense that in this odd season for the New York Mets, their backup players lead them to a good win. Francisco Lindor and James McCann got the night off, and Jordan Yamamoto pitched, but despite that, the Mets won 7-2. https://twitter.com/M

MLB: Mets.com
Depth pays dividends as Mets earn DH split

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 46m

Although it generated relatively little buzz, the Mets somewhat quietly spent more than $10 million this winter to improve their bench. Too often in recent years, team officials attempted to build a cast of replacements on the cheap, leaving the...

