Final Score: Mets 7, Cardinals 2 - Rising from the depth(s)
by: Thomas Henderson — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
Tomas Nido and the -illars combine for six hits and five RBI to salvage the day for the Mets.
Mets Beat Cardinals For Split After Loss In Opener
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 3m
New York went 11 for 50 in the doubleheader and is hitting .238 with a major league-low 84 runs.
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Thursday 5/6/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 11m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Le...
Luis Rojas on sitting Lindor | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 2h
Mets manager Luis Rojas discusses his decision to sit Francisco Lindor for the nightcap of their doubleheader against the Cardinals
MetsJunkies MILB Recap: Mets Minor Leagues got Swept
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 19m
Syracuse Mets (1-1) The Syracuse Mets lost to the Railriders 7-5 in their second game of the year. Jesus Reyes started for Syracuse allowing 5 runs in 5.2 innings. Over those 5 innings, he allowed 3 homers, main issue in his outing. Sam McWilliams...
Syracuse Mets comeback falls short against Scranton/Wilkes-Barre | WSYR
by: N/A — LOCALSYR 20m
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (SYRACUSE METS) – The Syracuse Mets came close but couldn’t overcome Scranton/Wilkes-Barre’s offense on Wednesday night as the RailRiders beat the Mets, 7-5, at NBT Bank Stadiu…
Mets Split Doubleheader With 7-2 Win Over Cardinals in Nightcap
by: Gianna Arantes — Mets Merized Online 26m
The Mets (12-13) split Wednesday night's doubleheader in St. Louis with a 7-2 triumph over the Cardinals (18-13) in game two.Despite bullpenning the seven-inning affair, the lack of a starter
Mets Reserves Lead The Way in 7-2 Victory Over Cardinals
by: Daniel Marcillo — Empire Sports Media 45m
It only made sense that in this odd season for the New York Mets, their backup players lead them to a good win. Francisco Lindor and James McCann got the night off, and Jordan Yamamoto pitched, but despite that, the Mets won 7-2. https://twitter.com/M
Depth pays dividends as Mets earn DH split
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 46m
Although it generated relatively little buzz, the Mets somewhat quietly spent more than $10 million this winter to improve their bench. Too often in recent years, team officials attempted to build a cast of replacements on the cheap, leaving the...
