Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/6/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Willie Mays . Mets split 2 with the Cards while the Minor League Mets get swept...
MLB roundup: Orioles' John Means no-hits Mariners - Metro US
by: Metro US — Metro News 33m
John Means pitched Baltimore’s first no-hitter in 30 years and the organization’s first no-hitter by a lone pitcher since Jim Palmer in 1969, and the Orioles defeated the host Seattle Mariners 6-0 Wednesday afternoon. Means (4-0) faced 27 batters...
Mets history has Luis Castillo as the antithesis of Mike Baxter
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 1h
One moment defined the New York Mets careers of Luis Castillo and Mike Baxter. Those moments were complete opposites. Luis Castillo and Mike Baxter are two...
Mets’ new hitting coach on Francisco Lindor’s woes
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 4h
As he prepared for his first game as the Mets’ new hitting coach, Hugh Quattlebaum offered few clear answers, probably a mix of reality and diplomacy. Yet it couldn’t be clearer who ranks as...
Catch a Catcher Cameo
by: Jason Fry — Faith and Fear in Flushing 5h
Game 2 was far more enjoyable, as the Met Plan Bs stepped up where some of the front-line players have faltered of late. And how about that two-batter stretch, anyway? Who knows?
Keith Hernandez Reminder Mets Need Better Attention To Own Hall Of Fame
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 5h
During this series between the New York Mets and St. Louis Cardinals, it was announced Keith Hernandez will FINALLY be inducted into the Cardinals Hall of Fame. It didn’t exactly go great: Th…
Splitting Spares
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 6h
Game 2 of the Wednesday doubleheader was the product of a couple unfortunate events. First was Jacob deGrom’s sore right lat, which caused him to miss his start which would have been yesterda…
MetsJunkies Game Recap: Mets Split the Doubleheader
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 6h
The Mets split their doubleheader in St. Louis. The Mets lost the first game 4-1 and won the second game 7-2. Stroman started game one and allowed 4 runs (2 earned) in 5 innings. The Mets couldn’t get much offense going against Kim and the Cardinals...
