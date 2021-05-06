Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Carrasco (hamstring) moved to 60-day IL

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 2h

Carlos Carrasco’s torn right hamstring, which the Mets initially hoped would cost him six to eight weeks, is now guaranteed to keep him sidelined for significantly longer than that. The team on Thursday transferred Carrasco to the 60-day injured list,

Lohud
NY Mets transferred Carlos Carrasco to 60-day injured list. Here's why

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 4m

Here is why the New York Mets decided to transfer Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list.

Mets Offense Powers Them to Victory

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 16m

5/5/21: The Mets offense helped them past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 in the nightcap of their double header in St. Louis. Both Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nid...

New York Post
Carlos Carrasco’s Mets return hits big setback

by: Mike Puma New York Post 17m

ST. LOUIS – Carlos Carrasco’s return to boost the Mets rotation isn’t so imminent. After manager Luis Rojas indicated in recent days that the right-hander could be within a minor-league rehab...

Andrew Knizner strikes out swinging. | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 20m

NYM vs. STL at Busch Stadium

Amazin' Avenue
Mets move Carlos Carrsco to 60-day IL, recall Tommy Hunter, option Jordan Yamamoto

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m

The Mets called up Yamamoto on Tuesday

Newsday
Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 28m

(AP) -- Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 9

MLB
Video Story: Mets, Cardinals wrap up series

by: N/A MLB: Cardinals 47m

Mets @ Cardinals May. 06, 2021

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets delay Carrasco's return until late May

by: Associated Press ESPN New York: Mets Blog 49m

The New York Mets have shifted pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list, pushing his potential season debut until late May at the earliest.

