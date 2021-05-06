New York Mets
Carrasco (hamstring) moved to 60-day IL
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 2h
Carlos Carrasco’s torn right hamstring, which the Mets initially hoped would cost him six to eight weeks, is now guaranteed to keep him sidelined for significantly longer than that. The team on Thursday transferred Carrasco to the 60-day injured list,
NY Mets transferred Carlos Carrasco to 60-day injured list. Here's why
by: Justin Toscano — LoHud 4m
Here is why the New York Mets decided to transfer Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list.
Mets Offense Powers Them to Victory
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 16m
5/5/21: The Mets offense helped them past the St. Louis Cardinals 7-2 in the nightcap of their double header in St. Louis. Both Jonathan Villar and Tomas Nid...
Carlos Carrasco’s Mets return hits big setback
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 17m
ST. LOUIS – Carlos Carrasco’s return to boost the Mets rotation isn’t so imminent. After manager Luis Rojas indicated in recent days that the right-hander could be within a minor-league rehab...
Mets move Carlos Carrsco to 60-day IL, recall Tommy Hunter, option Jordan Yamamoto
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 26m
The Mets called up Yamamoto on Tuesday
Del Crandall, star Braves catcher and ex-manager, dies at 91 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 28m
(AP) -- Del Crandall, a star catcher who played on two Milwaukee Braves teams that reached the World Series in the 1950s before managing the Milwaukee Brewers and Seattle Mariners, has died. He was 9
Mets delay Carrasco's return until late May
by: Associated Press — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 49m
The New York Mets have shifted pitcher Carlos Carrasco to the 60-day injured list, pushing his potential season debut until late May at the earliest.
Blogger / Podcaster
“I think that’s just how he pitches” 💀💀i am all here for keith bullying john gantBeat Writer / Columnist
Jonathan Villar draws a bases-loaded walk to tie the game in the fifth. Very close pitch to take on 3-2. #Mets #LGM @MetsmerizedBlogger / Podcaster
Jonathan Villar watches ball four (which might’ve been a strike) and the Mets have tied this game. They’re still threatening. John Gant could not find the zone over these last few minutes, and it’s honestly a miracle he leaves in a tie game.Beat Writer / Columnist
It looks like John Gant punched himself in the head as he left the game. Probably not a good recipe. #Mets #CardinalsBlogger / Podcaster
Yordan x2 today! @Pack2FBeat Writer / Columnist
