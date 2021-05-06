Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Reflections On Baseball
61210561_thumbnail

Is Jeff McNeil Overrated And More Valuable As A Trade Prospect

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

Jeff McNeil is a career .313 hitter for the Mets in an era when pitching dominates, but at some point, can he prove more valuable in a trade?

Metstradamus
61212314_thumbnail

When The Sublime And The Ridiculous Start With Walk

by: metstradamus The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m

To think that Taijuan Walker was just sitting on the free agent wires … for months … before anybody decided that he was a chance worth taking. Walker, coming off a decent year, wasn&#82…

Mets Merized
60655333_thumbnail

DeGrom Plays Catch, Mets Eyeing Sunday Return

by: John Flanigan Mets Merized Online 4m

While speaking to reporters following Thursday afternoon’s 4-1 series finale win over the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas had some good news to share on the Jacob deGrom in

Mack's Mets
61160186_thumbnail

Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Ashville Tourists - 5/6/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 7m

  The Brooklyn Cyclones continue thier road trip in Ashville to take on the Tourists. Game 3 of the 6 game series.  your browser do...

USA Today
61212073_thumbnail

Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards 4-1

by: AP USA Today 13m

Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings, the Mets scored three runs on bases-loaded walks and beat the St....

SNY Mets

Walker fans 8, Lindor breaks 0-26 streak in Mets 4-1 win | Mets vs Cardinals Highlights | SNY

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 25m

While the Mets pitching staff, lead by Taijuan Walker, didn’t give up a single walk, the Cardinals gave up 11, 3 of which with the bases loaded which helped ...

Film Room
61211616_thumbnail

Mets vs. Cardinals Highlights | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 28m

Taijuan Walker allowed only one hit over seven innings and struck out eight in the Mets' 4-1 win over the Cardinals

Mets 360

Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Cardinals 1 (5/6/21)

by: Brian Joura Mets 360 38m

nj.com
61211227_thumbnail

Mets leave 17 on base, but beat Cardinals, 4-1, to get to .500 - nj.com

by: The Associated Press | NJ.com 46m

