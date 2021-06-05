New York Mets
Mets vs. Cardinals Highlights | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 28m
Taijuan Walker allowed only one hit over seven innings and struck out eight in the Mets' 4-1 win over the Cardinals
When The Sublime And The Ridiculous Start With Walk
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2m
To think that Taijuan Walker was just sitting on the free agent wires … for months … before anybody decided that he was a chance worth taking. Walker, coming off a decent year, wasnR…
DeGrom Plays Catch, Mets Eyeing Sunday Return
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 5m
While speaking to reporters following Thursday afternoon’s 4-1 series finale win over the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas had some good news to share on the Jacob deGrom in
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Ashville Tourists - 5/6/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
The Brooklyn Cyclones continue thier road trip in Ashville to take on the Tourists. Game 3 of the 6 game series. your browser do...
Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards 4-1
by: AP — USA Today 14m
Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings, the Mets scored three runs on bases-loaded walks and beat the St....
Walker fans 8, Lindor breaks 0-26 streak in Mets 4-1 win | Mets vs Cardinals Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 25m
While the Mets pitching staff, lead by Taijuan Walker, didn’t give up a single walk, the Cardinals gave up 11, 3 of which with the bases loaded which helped ...
Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Cardinals 1 (5/6/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 39m
Mets leave 17 on base, but beat Cardinals, 4-1, to get to .500 - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 46m
xxxxx-run eighth blows game open.
