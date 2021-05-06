New York Mets
Gameday: Brooklyn Cyclones @ Ashville Tourists - 5/6/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 53s
The Brooklyn Cyclones continue thier road trip in Ashville to take on the Tourists. Game 3 of the 6 game series. your browser do...
Walker allows 1 hit in 7 innings, Mets walk past Cards 4-1
by: AP — USA Today 7m
Taijuan Walker allowed one hit in seven innings, the Mets scored three runs on bases-loaded walks and beat the St....
Walker fans 8, Lindor breaks 0-26 streak in Mets 4-1 win | Mets vs Cardinals Highlights | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 18m
While the Mets pitching staff, lead by Taijuan Walker, didn’t give up a single walk, the Cardinals gave up 11, 3 of which with the bases loaded which helped ...
Mets vs. Cardinals Highlights | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 21m
Taijuan Walker allowed only one hit over seven innings and struck out eight in the Mets' 4-1 win over the Cardinals
Gut Reaction: Mets 4, Cardinals 1 (5/6/21)
by: Brian Joura — Mets 360 31m
Mets Walk Out of St. Louis With a 4-1 Victory
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 35m
Sometimes, you have to let the other team do the work for you.That’s exactly the approach the Mets took on Thursday afternoon, as they played the final game of a four-game set in St. Louis.
Mets leave 17 on base, but beat Cardinals, 4-1, to get to .500 - nj.com
by: The Associated Press | — NJ.com 39m
xxxxx-run eighth blows game open.
Taijuan Walker’s gem paves way for Mets to salvage St. Louis split
by: Mike Puma — New York Post 46m
Taijuan Walker was automatic, a contrast to the slop that passed for pitching by the Cardinals on Thursday.
.@tai_walker was dominant, allowing just one hit and retiring the last 18 batters he faced. 👀 #CarryTheFreightOfficial Team Account
-
LISTEN HERE: https://t.co/95GQiu4MksThe Cyclones will look to return to their winning ways tonight in Asheville with this starting 9. #amazinstartshere https://t.co/ccesNPRud9Minors
-
.@1InfamousTioAL wrote this last month, and you're damn right he's gonna share it after every Taijuan Walker gem. https://t.co/A3tcOZvwLnSuper Fan
-
recorded the pod with a new program. crystal clear sound. cooking with gas, friends.Beat Writer / Columnist
-
RT @Metsmerized: DeGrom Plays Catch, Mets Eyeing Sunday Return https://t.co/TETFrvizPoBlogger / Podcaster
-
I mean who wouldn’t want one of these amazin’ jerseys? 😍 PLUS they benefit Special Olympics! Bid on yours through the @LiveSource app or online at https://t.co/7C6XlytFCPMinors
