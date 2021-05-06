New York Mets
Francisco Lindor talks about snapping out of his 0-for-26 streak at the plate | New York Mets | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 2h
Mets Francisco Lindor's hitless streak came to an end Thursday against the Cardinals as the team won 4-1. Lindor said he felt today's game was a good day for...
MetsJunkies Recap: Walker Strong in Walk Galore
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 43m
Mets beat the Cardinals 4-1 in a Thursday afternoon game. In a game the Mets collected 9 hits with 11 walks, they were able to score just 4 runs. Luckily the pitching was great and shut down the Cardinals offense to get the Mets back to .500....
Freeman sits; Braves complete 1st sweep of Nats since 2014 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 47m
(AP) -- Ehire Adrianza made the most of a rare start on a day off for slumping NL MVP Freddie Freeman, providing a nice defensive play and a two-run single to back Drew Smyly's strong outing Thursday
Luis Rojas on Carrasco's injury | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
Luis Rojas discusses Carlos Carrasco's injury setback
Mets' Francisco Lindor snaps slump with single - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Francisco Lindor got the monkey off his back.
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Cold Chili
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
The Mets escaped the road trip with a 4-3 record somehow.
When The Sublime And The Ridiculous Start With Walk
by: metstradamus — The Sports Daily: Metstradamus 2h
To think that Taijuan Walker was just sitting on the free agent wires … for months … before anybody decided that he was a chance worth taking. Walker, coming off a decent year, wasnR…
DeGrom Plays Catch, Mets Eyeing Sunday Return
by: John Flanigan — Mets Merized Online 2h
While speaking to reporters following Thursday afternoon’s 4-1 series finale win over the St. Louis Cardinals, New York Mets manager Luis Rojas had some good news to share on the Jacob deGrom in
