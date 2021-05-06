Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
Mets’ Francisco Lindor shows first sign of ending ugly slump

by: Mike Vaccaro New York Post 2h

Shortstop Francisco Lindor finally broke out of an 0-for-26 slump with a single against the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon as the Mets took the series finale.

Newsday
Duvall's homer helps Marlins complete sweep of Arizona, 3-1 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 2m

CBS New York
Walker Allows 1 Hit In 7 Innings, Mets Walk Past Cards

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 18m

New York won despite leaving 17 runners on base, tying a team record for a nine-inning game.

The New York Times
Taijuan Walker Is Dominant in Win Over Cardinals

by: The Associated Press NY Times 44m

The Mets starter allowed just one hit in seven innings. In Cincinnati, Tony La Russa admitted a mistake.

Mets Junkies
MetsJunkies Recap: Walker Strong in Walk Galore

by: metsfanfromholland Mets Junkies 2h

Mets beat the Cardinals 4-1 in a Thursday afternoon game. In a game the Mets collected 9 hits with 11 walks, they were able to score just 4 runs. Luckily the pitching was great and shut down the Cardinals offense to get the Mets back to .500....

Film Room
Luis Rojas on Carrasco's injury | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 3h

Luis Rojas discusses Carlos Carrasco's injury setback

Daily News
Mets' Francisco Lindor snaps slump with single - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3h

Francisco Lindor got the monkey off his back.

Amazin' Avenue
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Cold Chili

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h

The Mets escaped the road trip with a 4-3 record somehow.

