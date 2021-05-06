New York Mets
Mets’ Francisco Lindor shows first sign of ending ugly slump
by: Mike Vaccaro — New York Post 2h
Shortstop Francisco Lindor finally broke out of an 0-for-26 slump with a single against the Cardinals on Thursday afternoon as the Mets took the series finale.
Duvall's homer helps Marlins complete sweep of Arizona, 3-1 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2m
(AP) -- Adam Duvall hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and five pitchers combined on a five-hitter to help the Miami Marlins complete their first sweep of the season with a 3-1 victory ove
Walker Allows 1 Hit In 7 Innings, Mets Walk Past Cards
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 18m
New York won despite leaving 17 runners on base, tying a team record for a nine-inning game.
Taijuan Walker Is Dominant in Win Over Cardinals
by: The Associated Press — NY Times 44m
The Mets starter allowed just one hit in seven innings. In Cincinnati, Tony La Russa admitted a mistake.
MetsJunkies Recap: Walker Strong in Walk Galore
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 2h
Mets beat the Cardinals 4-1 in a Thursday afternoon game. In a game the Mets collected 9 hits with 11 walks, they were able to score just 4 runs. Luckily the pitching was great and shut down the Cardinals offense to get the Mets back to .500....
Luis Rojas on Carrasco's injury | 05/06/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 3h
Luis Rojas discusses Carlos Carrasco's injury setback
Mets' Francisco Lindor snaps slump with single - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
Francisco Lindor got the monkey off his back.
Amazin’ Avenue Audio (The Show): Cold Chili
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 3h
The Mets escaped the road trip with a 4-3 record somehow.
