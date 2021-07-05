New York Mets
MMN Recap: Khalil Lee Walks Four Times, Mark Vientos Homers
by: Kyle Ziefert — Mets Minors 1h
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 17 (2-1), Syracuse Mets 11 (1-2) Box ScoreCF Khalil Lee 0 for 0, 4 BB, 2 R, .125/.462/.1251B Bruce Maxwell 3 for 5, 2 R, HR, 2B, 5 RBI, 2 k, .600/.600/1.400LF D
Mets Morning News for May 7th, 2021
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 5m
Your Friday morning dose of New York Mets and MLB news, notes, and links.
The Hidden Uni Connection Between Willie Mays and Tom Seaver
by: Paul Lukas — Uni Watch 14m
The two all-time greats were bound together by a shared uniform detail that was no accident.
Simply Amazin' Ep. 92: Take Me Home
by: The Apple — The Apple 23m
Mets made the most of an up-and-down road trip, now head home to Flushing with a little momentum
Most surprising Mets statistic of the year comes from Jeurys Familia
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 32m
Did New York Mets reliever Jeurys Familia have his head dunked underwater in some Midwestern lake this offseason? The man looks reborn! Well, this is at le...
The Metropolitan: Walker beats the walkers
by: Jeffrey Bellone — Mets Briefing 33m
Mets out-duel wild Cardinals, fly home to host Arizona
Mets Minors Recap: Khalil Lee Walks Four Times in Syracuse Loss
by: MMO News Desk — Mets Merized Online 43m
Reese Kaplan -- Mike Puma's If These Walls Could Talk Part 5 of 9
by: Reese Kaplan — Mack's Mets 47m
In Mike Puma’s If These Walls Could Talk: New York Mets his fourth chapter started off with yet another painful memory. It is focused on ...
Mets’ Francisco Lindor explains what he needs to do to snap out of slump - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 49m
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor talks about the slump that's impacted the early part of his tenure with the team.
Tweets
Francisco Lindor called his slump “0-for-whatever-I-was.” He guessed 0-for-33, then 0-for-30. It was actually only 0-for-26, though it probably felt like an eternity to him. He and the Mets hope he’s about to break out. https://t.co/Zht9Y9JSKKBeat Writer / Columnist
Good Morning. Happy Birthday Brook Fordyce, James Loney, & Keon Broxton. Mets 4 Cards 1, St. Lucie wins 9-0 while the other Mets minor teams lose. #Mets #LGM @Mets #MetsTwitter #MLB @JohnMackinAde Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/7/2021 https://t.co/6CUuHgNxZbBlogger / Podcaster
RT @JonGordon11: Treat people right. Appreciate them, encourage them, support them and make them feel like they matter (because they do). Do this at home, at work, at school, at the store, etc. Do this with people you know and people you don't. Try your best every day to make someone else's day. https://t.co/LPyJdpvUhmBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @JohnMackinAde: Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Friday 5/7/2021 https://t.co/ruruDTPg5SBlogger / Podcaster
RT @BTB_MikeII: Brooklyn Cyclones Drop Second Straight at Asheville https://t.co/vGuuyPEzsN #MiLB @BKCyclones #BrooklynCyclonesBlogger / Podcaster
A very pleasant good morning to the DH haters and the DH haters only on this, the fifth anniversary of Bartolo’s home run.Blogger / Podcaster
