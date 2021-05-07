Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Taijuan Walker’s Stellar Outing Clips Cards’ Feathers

by: Michael Nebbia Mets Merized Online 53m

The Mets sent out Taijuan Walker to finish their four-game set in St. Louis, looking to keep pace in the NL East. Entering Thursday, the Mets were a game back of the Phillies in the division.W

nj.com
61225329_thumbnail

MLB rumors: Big-time trade with Cubs would give Mets their missing piece - nj.com

by: Joe Giglio | jgiglio@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 1m

The New York Mets are a talented team looking to find its identity. The Chicago Cubs are in transition. There’s a big-time trade to be made here.

Rising Apple

Mets: Why Francisco Lindor slumping and how he can break out of it

by: Steve Malik Fansided: Rising Apple 4m

When New York Mets owner Steve Cohen signed his prized trade acquisition, Francisco Lindor, to a new 10 year $341 million contract extension a month ago, i...

Amazin' Avenue
61224743_thumbnail

Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation: Brian Baker

by: Brian Salvatore SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 24m

The punk legend and relatively recent Mets convert joins Brian and Chris for a chat.

New York Post
61223631_thumbnail

Listen to Episode 49 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Was Mets’ Firing of Chili Davis the Right Move? feat. Howard Johnson

by: Jake Brown New York Post 1h

I guess Diesel Donnie is going to have to try and save the Mets offense now. The team decided to fire hitting coach Chili Davis Monday, days after this phantom approach coach became the talk of the...

Mack's Mets
61223593_thumbnail

Tom Brennan - It Must Be a Middle Infielder Thing in Early 2021

by: Tom Brennan Mack's Mets 1h

Some hitters sadly can be found at the bottom of the barrel MLB.COM publishes stats on hitters which it updates remarkably quickly. If a gu...

The Wall Street Journal
61223587_thumbnail

The New York Mets’ $341 Million Slump - WSJ

by: Joshua Robinson and Andrew Beaton The Wall Street Journal 1h

Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year extension to be the face of the team. Instead, he’s having the worst hitting stretch of his career.

Uni Watch
61223146_thumbnail

The Hidden Uni Connection Between Willie Mays and Tom Seaver

by: Paul Lukas Uni Watch 2h

The two all-time greats were bound together by a shared uniform detail that was no accident.

