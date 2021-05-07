New York Mets
Amazin’ Avenue in Conversation: Brian Baker
by: Brian Salvatore — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 22m
The punk legend and relatively recent Mets convert joins Brian and Chris for a chat.
Mets: Why Francisco Lindor slumping and how he can break out of it
by: Steve Malik — Fansided: Rising Apple 2m
When New York Mets owner Steve Cohen signed his prized trade acquisition, Francisco Lindor, to a new 10 year $341 million contract extension a month ago, i...
Taijuan Walker’s Stellar Outing Clips Cards’ Feathers
by: Michael Nebbia — Mets Merized Online 51m
The Mets sent out Taijuan Walker to finish their four-game set in St. Louis, looking to keep pace in the NL East. Entering Thursday, the Mets were a game back of the Phillies in the division.W
Listen to Episode 49 of ‘Amazin’ But True’: Was Mets’ Firing of Chili Davis the Right Move? feat. Howard Johnson
by: Jake Brown — New York Post 1h
I guess Diesel Donnie is going to have to try and save the Mets offense now. The team decided to fire hitting coach Chili Davis Monday, days after this phantom approach coach became the talk of the...
Tom Brennan - It Must Be a Middle Infielder Thing in Early 2021
by: Tom Brennan — Mack's Mets 1h
Some hitters sadly can be found at the bottom of the barrel MLB.COM publishes stats on hitters which it updates remarkably quickly. If a gu...
The New York Mets’ $341 Million Slump - WSJ
by: Joshua Robinson and Andrew Beaton — The Wall Street Journal 1h
Francisco Lindor signed a 10-year extension to be the face of the team. Instead, he’s having the worst hitting stretch of his career.
The Hidden Uni Connection Between Willie Mays and Tom Seaver
by: Paul Lukas — Uni Watch 2h
The two all-time greats were bound together by a shared uniform detail that was no accident.
Simply Amazin' Ep. 92: Take Me Home
by: The Apple — The Apple 2h
Mets made the most of an up-and-down road trip, now head home to Flushing with a little momentum
For those that have asked, here are the dates for the other six @Mets: Tom Seaver: 7/9/1969 Steve Trachsel: 8/18/2003 Jon Niese: 6/10/2010 R.A. Dickey: 6/13/2012 Matt Harvey: 5/7/2013 Jacob deGrom: 5/21/2015 #Mets #LGMOnly 7 @Mets have done the following in a start: - 7+ IP - 1 H - 0 BB - 0 ER Tom Seaver: 1969 Steve Trachsel: 2003 Jon Niese: 2010 R.A. Dickey: 2012 Matt Harvey: 2013 Jacob deGrom: 2015 Taijuan Walker: 5/6/2021 @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
If this happens the backwards hat freakouts will be LEGENDARY. Make it happen.Ken Griffey Jr. as the MLB logo would be tough 🔥 (via @bluewirepods) https://t.co/RQctr4WOnEBlogger / Podcaster
If you’re looking for a fun baseball team to watch, come to St. Lucie and see the #Mets. Fast on the bases, solid D and good prospects in Newton, Crow-Armstrong and Alvarez — the latter two just 19yo. 6:10 tonight vs Jupiter. #LGMBlogger / Podcaster
RT @StealyMann: From @Noahsyndergaard‘s Instagram. It looks like the new clubhouse in Florida that the minor leaguers weren’t allowed to use under the Wilpons is now occupied by the young guys. https://t.co/gALPNWKVO1Beat Writer / Columnist
No. 4 was the first number ever retired in Major League Baseball. The number was worn by Lou Gehrig who also holds a home run record with 4 home runs in a single game! ⚾️ #LetsRumbleMinors
Taijuan Walker’s 4-seam fastball whiff rate of 30.6% is the 6th-highest among NL pitchers this season (min. 75 4-seamers swung at). @Metsmerized #Mets #LGMTaijuan Walker through 6 starts with the Mets: 2.38 ERA, 2.84 FIP, 1.0 fWAR, 9.26 K/9 (this would be career-high) Big key has been his four-seamer fastball, opponents have .133 AVG and .156 SLG against it. Velo is up 1.2 mph on the four-seamer and career-best 30.6 whiff% https://t.co/tdT3CIgIJBBlogger / Podcaster
