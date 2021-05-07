New York Mets
David Peterson Rebounds With His Four-Seamer During Latest Start
by: Thomas Hall — Mets Merized Online 1h
With the New York Mets lacking reliable options within the starting rotation last season, they were forced to call upon one of their top young pitchers, David Peterson, and needed him to help carr
Baseball's Bobby Valentine running for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 13m
Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he's running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown. Valentine, 70, who currently s
The Jester-King of Mets Twitter
by: James Schapiro — Shea Bridge Report 32m
He's mocked by Noah Syndergaard, commended by Todd Frazier, and retweeted by thousands. So who exactly is Richard Staff?
City manager? Bobby V. in hometown mayor race
by: Associated Press — ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog 55m
Bobby Valentine, who served as manager of the Rangers, Mets and Red Sox in addition to winning a Japan Series title and serving as AD at Sacred Heart University, is running for mayor in Stamford, Connecticut.
Metstradamus - When The Sublime And The Ridiculous Start With Walk
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 58m
By metstradamus | May 6, 2021 5:59 pm To think that Taijuan Walker was just sitting on the free agent wires … for months … before anyb...
Mets: Taijuan Walker Emerging Just As The Team Needs A Pitching Lift
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 1h
It's a given that Mets pitching has carried the team thus far. But the starting staff remains fluent with Luis Rojas tossing a daily coin...
NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Friday, May 7 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 1h
Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48) will start for Arizona, while David Peterson (1-3, 4.81) will go for New York.
Pete Alonso doesn't think Mets are 'haunted' with RISP
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 2h
Pete Alonso doesn’t think the Mets are ‘haunted’ with runners in scoring position, tells Moose and Maggie that the team is poised to break out.
