New York Mets

Mets Merized
David Peterson Rebounds With His Four-Seamer During Latest Start

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 1h

With the New York Mets lacking reliable options within the starting rotation last season, they were forced to call upon one of their top young pitchers, David Peterson, and needed him to help carr

Newsday
Baseball's Bobby Valentine running for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 13m

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he's running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown. Valentine, 70, who currently s

Shea Bridge Report

The Jester-King of Mets Twitter

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 32m

He's mocked by Noah Syndergaard, commended by Todd Frazier, and retweeted by thousands. So who exactly is Richard Staff?

ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog
City manager? Bobby V. in hometown mayor race

by: Associated Press ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog 55m

Bobby Valentine, who served as manager of the Rangers, Mets and Red Sox in addition to winning a Japan Series title and serving as AD at Sacred Heart University, is running for mayor in Stamford, Connecticut.

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - When The Sublime And The Ridiculous Start With Walk

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 58m

  By  metstradamus  |  May 6, 2021 5:59 pm To think that Taijuan Walker was just sitting on the free agent wires … for months … before anyb...

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: Taijuan Walker Emerging Just As The Team Needs A Pitching Lift

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

It's a given that Mets pitching has carried the team thus far. But the starting staff remains fluent with Luis Rojas tossing a daily coin...

Lohud
NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Friday, May 7 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48) will start for Arizona, while David Peterson (1-3, 4.81) will go for New York.

WFAN
Pete Alonso doesn't think Mets are 'haunted' with RISP

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Pete Alonso doesn’t think the Mets are ‘haunted’ with runners in scoring position, tells Moose and Maggie that the team is poised to break out.

