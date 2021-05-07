Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Baseball's Bobby Valentine running for mayor of Stamford, Connecticut | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 13m

Former Major League Baseball player and manager Bobby Valentine is taking a swing at politics, announcing Friday that he's running for mayor of his Connecticut hometown. Valentine, 70, who currently s

Shea Bridge Report

The Jester-King of Mets Twitter

by: James Schapiro Shea Bridge Report 32m

He's mocked by Noah Syndergaard, commended by Todd Frazier, and retweeted by thousands. So who exactly is Richard Staff?

ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog
City manager? Bobby V. in hometown mayor race

by: Associated Press ESPN Dallas: Rangers Blog 56m

Bobby Valentine, who served as manager of the Rangers, Mets and Red Sox in addition to winning a Japan Series title and serving as AD at Sacred Heart University, is running for mayor in Stamford, Connecticut.

Mack's Mets
Metstradamus - When The Sublime And The Ridiculous Start With Walk

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 59m

  By  metstradamus  |  May 6, 2021 5:59 pm To think that Taijuan Walker was just sitting on the free agent wires … for months … before anyb...

Mets Merized
David Peterson Rebounds With His Four-Seamer During Latest Start

by: Thomas Hall Mets Merized Online 1h

With the New York Mets lacking reliable options within the starting rotation last season, they were forced to call upon one of their top young pitchers, David Peterson, and needed him to help carr

Reflections On Baseball
Mets: Taijuan Walker Emerging Just As The Team Needs A Pitching Lift

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 1h

It's a given that Mets pitching has carried the team thus far. But the starting staff remains fluent with Luis Rojas tossing a daily coin...

Lohud
NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Friday, May 7 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 1h

Zac Gallen (1-1, 3.48) will start for Arizona, while David Peterson (1-3, 4.81) will go for New York.

WFAN
Pete Alonso doesn't think Mets are 'haunted' with RISP

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 2h

Pete Alonso doesn’t think the Mets are ‘haunted’ with runners in scoring position, tells Moose and Maggie that the team is poised to break out.

    MLB @MLB 2m
    The question we needed the answer to. 👀 @tatis_jr tells the @Chevrolet Play Ball Reporter the secret to the perfect bat flip.
    Ernest Dove @ernestdove 5m
    Mets prospects Shervyen Newton and Jaylen Palmer lead the Low A Southeast League in ABs through 3 games. Definitely two guys (pure, raw athletes) who need the work and development to help them grow.
    Subway To Shea Podcast @SubwayToShea 9m
    RT @Mets: Jumping for joy that we’re back at home today! 🥳
    Tim Healey @timbhealey 11m
    The Steve Cohen Mets are allowing the Low-A St. Lucie Mets to use the very nice major-league spring-training clubhouse. That is a reversal of the Wilpon-era policy that banned minor leaguers from that space to remind them what they’re working for. Photo via Syndergaard’s IG:
    WFAN Sports Radio @WFAN660 15m
    Pete Alonso admitted that he cried at his locker when Chili Davis was fired - and he talked more about that with @MandMWFAN today.
    Metstradamus @Metstradamus 16m
    RT @ProductiveOuts: Albert Pujols got released before Mickey Callaway.
