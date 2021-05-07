New York Mets
Jacob deGrom feels 'really good' after bullpen
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 52m
Mets ace Jacob deGrom feels ‘really good’ after bullpen, but has not been confirmed as Sunday’s starter, while Luis Guillorme is not ready to return from IL stint.
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Jupiter Hammerheads - 5/7/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2m
The St. Lucie Mets host the Jupiter Hammerheads in the fourth of a six game series. Junior Santos gets the start for the Mets. you...
Mets – Diamondbacks game notes for May 7th
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
The Mets are back to .500 and are looking to own a winning record for the first time since they were 9-8 on April 25…The team has won two straight after dropping two straight…The Mets begin a five- game, six-day homestand against the stupidly named...
Rich Coutinho Sets the Scene For the Start Of A 5 Game Homestand For The Mets By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 18m
Coming off a 4-3 road trip the Mets kick off a 5 game homestand at Citi and NY Extra’s Met Beat Reporter Rich Coutinho sets the scene as he chats about the […]
Mets allow minor-leaguers to use spring training clubhouse
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Radio.com: WFAN 34m
The Mets are opening up their renovated spring training clubhouse to minor-league players, reversing a policy established by the team’s previous ownership regime.
Game Thread: Diamondbacks vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets come back to town on a two game winning streak after splitting the series with the Cardinals. The good news for the Mets – they scored four runs and their pitching held the Cards to one
Walker in Command in St. Louis
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
5/6/21: Taijuan Walker turned in a solid outing of 7 innings pitched, striking out 8 and surrendering no earned runs. He retired the last 18 batters he faced...
Ex-MLB manager Bobby Valentine running for mayor of hometown
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
Former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine is running for mayor in his hometown of Stamford, Conn., he said Friday.
5/7/21 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
The entire National League is bunched up at this point, a group that includes the New York Mets (13-13), who are back at .500 after a 4-3 road trip. The Mets still have issues getting runs on the board, leaving a whopping 17 men on base in yesterday’s
RT @GJoyce9: Mets top pitching prospect Matt Allan is undergoing Tommy John surgery, the team just announced.Beat Writer / Columnist
come back stronger 🦾🦾🦾Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the coming weeks. Allan, the Mets 3rd-round pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, underwent a physical examination & MRI that revealed the ligament tear earlier this week.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ToddRadom: Thanks @Buster_ESPN for having me on the pod this morning. We discussed this week’s Forgotten Franchise, the Cleveland Spiders, and we consulted the official rulebook before I administered this week’s quiz. https://t.co/GlqSAb8ZNa https://t.co/jk8FP3yB8uBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the coming weeks. Allan, the Mets 3rd-round pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, underwent a physical examination & MRI that revealed the ligament tear earlier this week.Official Team Account
gotta get these guys going somehow..Put Jacob deGrom at shortstop and Marcus Stroman at second you cowardsBeat Writer / Columnist
Jacob deGrom was out at SS shagging balls during BP today...the Mets are hopeful he can toe the slab this weekend! https://t.co/8XjJ8B5XEiTV / Radio Network
