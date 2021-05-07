New York Mets
Rich Coutinho Sets the Scene For the Start Of A 5 Game Homestand For The Mets By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 18m
Coming off a 4-3 road trip the Mets kick off a 5 game homestand at Citi and NY Extra’s Met Beat Reporter Rich Coutinho sets the scene as he chats about the […]
Gameday: St. Lucie Mets Vs. Jupiter Hammerheads - 5/7/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 3m
The St. Lucie Mets host the Jupiter Hammerheads in the fourth of a six game series. Junior Santos gets the start for the Mets. you...
Mets – Diamondbacks game notes for May 7th
by: Shannon Shark @metspolice — The Mets Police 10m
The Mets are back to .500 and are looking to own a winning record for the first time since they were 9-8 on April 25…The team has won two straight after dropping two straight…The Mets begin a five- game, six-day homestand against the stupidly named...
Mets allow minor-leaguers to use spring training clubhouse
by: Jesse Pantuosco — Radio.com: WFAN 34m
The Mets are opening up their renovated spring training clubhouse to minor-league players, reversing a policy established by the team’s previous ownership regime.
Game Thread: Diamondbacks vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 2h
The Mets come back to town on a two game winning streak after splitting the series with the Cardinals. The good news for the Mets – they scored four runs and their pitching held the Cards to one
Walker in Command in St. Louis
by: New York Mets — YouTube: New York Mets Videos 2h
5/6/21: Taijuan Walker turned in a solid outing of 7 innings pitched, striking out 8 and surrendering no earned runs. He retired the last 18 batters he faced...
Ex-MLB manager Bobby Valentine running for mayor of hometown
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 2h
Former MLB player and manager Bobby Valentine is running for mayor in his hometown of Stamford, Conn., he said Friday.
5/7/21 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 2h
The entire National League is bunched up at this point, a group that includes the New York Mets (13-13), who are back at .500 after a 4-3 road trip. The Mets still have issues getting runs on the board, leaving a whopping 17 men on base in yesterday’s
RT @GJoyce9: Mets top pitching prospect Matt Allan is undergoing Tommy John surgery, the team just announced.Beat Writer / Columnist
come back stronger 🦾🦾🦾Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the coming weeks. Allan, the Mets 3rd-round pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, underwent a physical examination & MRI that revealed the ligament tear earlier this week.Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @ToddRadom: Thanks @Buster_ESPN for having me on the pod this morning. We discussed this week’s Forgotten Franchise, the Cleveland Spiders, and we consulted the official rulebook before I administered this week’s quiz. https://t.co/GlqSAb8ZNa https://t.co/jk8FP3yB8uBeat Writer / Columnist
Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the coming weeks. Allan, the Mets 3rd-round pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, underwent a physical examination & MRI that revealed the ligament tear earlier this week.Official Team Account
gotta get these guys going somehow..Put Jacob deGrom at shortstop and Marcus Stroman at second you cowardsBeat Writer / Columnist
-
Jacob deGrom was out at SS shagging balls during BP today...the Mets are hopeful he can toe the slab this weekend! https://t.co/8XjJ8B5XEiTV / Radio Network
