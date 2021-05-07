Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

New York Post
61237186_thumbnail

Mets’ top pitching prospect Matt Allan needs Tommy John surgery

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 27m

Mets' top pitching prospect Matt Allan has been dealt a serious blow. He will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Yardbarker
61237547_thumbnail

Mets ace Jacob deGrom on track to return Sunday vs. Diamondbacks

by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker Yardbarker 6m

New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom spread feelings of panic among members of the club's fan base when he was pulled from what should have been a Tuesday start, but it appears he's on track to return to the mound this weekend.

Newsday
61237403_thumbnail

Mets relievers have penned a turnaround to start season | Newsday

by: Laura Albanese Newsday 14m

Entering the 2021 season, it was the question mark followed by an urgent exclamation point for the Mets. How will the bullpen – a unit that routinely floundered during the COVID-19 shortened season la

MLB: Mets.com
61237359_thumbnail

Notes: Bobby V to run for Stamford mayor

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 17m

NEW YORK -- At age 70, former Mets manager Bobby Valentine is entering the political arena. The longtime baseball man announced Friday that he will run as an independent candidate for mayor of his hometown, Stamford, Conn. “My experience turning...

Bleacher Report
61237234_thumbnail

Mets' Top Pitching Prospect Matt Allan to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on UCL Injury

by: Blake Schuster Bleacher Report 23m

New York Mets prospect Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced Friday. Allan is...

Mets 360
61237224_thumbnail

Game Chatter: Zac Gallen vs David Peterson (5/7/21)

by: Other Mets 360 24m

Amazin' Avenue
61237177_thumbnail

Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan to undergo Tommy John surgery

by: Christian Romo SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 28m

He will miss this season and likely much of next season

CBS Sports

Mets lose top pitching prospect Matt Allan to Tommy John surgery - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 33m

The Mets made the announcement on Friday

