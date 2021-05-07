New York Mets
Mets' Top Pitching Prospect Matt Allan to Undergo Tommy John Surgery on UCL Injury
by: Blake Schuster — Bleacher Report 23m
New York Mets prospect Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced Friday. Allan is...
Mets ace Jacob deGrom on track to return Sunday vs. Diamondbacks
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 6m
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom spread feelings of panic among members of the club's fan base when he was pulled from what should have been a Tuesday start, but it appears he's on track to return to the mound this weekend.
Mets relievers have penned a turnaround to start season | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 14m
Entering the 2021 season, it was the question mark followed by an urgent exclamation point for the Mets. How will the bullpen – a unit that routinely floundered during the COVID-19 shortened season la
Notes: Bobby V to run for Stamford mayor
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 18m
NEW YORK -- At age 70, former Mets manager Bobby Valentine is entering the political arena. The longtime baseball man announced Friday that he will run as an independent candidate for mayor of his hometown, Stamford, Conn. “My experience turning...
Game Chatter: Zac Gallen vs David Peterson (5/7/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 24m
Mets’ top pitching prospect Matt Allan needs Tommy John surgery
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 28m
Mets' top pitching prospect Matt Allan has been dealt a serious blow. He will be undergoing Tommy John surgery.
Mets pitching prospect Matt Allan to undergo Tommy John surgery
by: Christian Romo — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 29m
He will miss this season and likely much of next season
Mets lose top pitching prospect Matt Allan to Tommy John surgery - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 33m
The Mets made the announcement on Friday
now batting:Blogger / Podcaster
Pete Alonso steps in. Pete is tied for 54th among MLB Home Run Leaders with 5. He is tied with Albert Pujols.Blogger / Podcaster
why is kyle mooney pitching for the diamondbacksBlogger / Podcaster
Francisco Lindor...goes to bat...to the Cupid Shuffle?Beat Writer / Columnist
RT @BobbyValentine: Keith Hernandez is a Hall of Fame player and person. Congrats!!Blogger / Podcaster
Francisco Álvarez is going for gold with his first home run for St. Lucie! The @Mets' No. 1 prospect is off to a hot start: https://t.co/78qlICuz7QMinors
