Mets unsure if Jacob deGrom will pitch on Sunday | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 1h
Jacob deGrom (inflamed right lat) played catch and threw a side and felt OK, but the Mets are still not sure if he’ll pitch on Sunday. "It felt really good but we still want to see how he feels tomorr
Pavin Smith grounds out to pitcher Robert Gsellman. | 05/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 5m
ARI vs. NYM at Citi Field
Video Story: D-backs, Mets open series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 35m
Diamondbacks @ Mets May. 07, 2021
Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman personify Mets bullpen’s turnaround
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 39m
Is there any more pleasant — and crucial — surprise about this club than its bullpen?
Mets’ prospect Matt Allan will have Tommy John surgery - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 59m
It’s a disappointing blow to the right-hander’s minor-league development and further pushes back his eventual big-league debut.
Keith Hernandez talks Lindor offense, Pete defense, and coaching changes | Shea Anything | SNY
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 1h
Andy Martino and Keith Hernandez deliver a new episode of the Shea Anything podcast presented by Verizon, which includes big talk about some big moves around...
Diamondbacks Report: What Went Wrong in Miami against the Marlins
by: Evan Thompson, Managing Editor — Last Word On Sports: Last Word On Baseball 1h
Diamondbacks Report: What Went Wrong in Miami against the Marlins The Arizona Diamondbacks embarked on a six-game road trip riding high. They had won 10 of their previous 13 games, improving their record to 15–13. First on the schedule was a three-gam
Mets ace Jacob deGrom on track to return Sunday vs. Diamondbacks
by: Zac Wassink, Yardbarker — Yardbarker 2h
New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom spread feelings of panic among members of the club's fan base when he was pulled from what should have been a Tuesday start, but it appears he's on track to return to the mound this weekend.
RT @Metsochist4Life: The Polar Burger is 1640 calories at 16.50?Blogger / Podcaster
The Mets extend their lead to 7-4 heading into 8th! 💪Minors
The @stluciemets are 5 for 13 with RISP tonight.Beat Writer / Columnist
that’s a shame. the @keithhernandez burger was *awesome*Beat Writer / Columnist
Robert Gsellman’s 3.27 ERA - that includes his earned run in the third - is really a pleasant surprise. escaping that jam was huge. consistency has eluded Bob in the past. gotta hope he’s moving past thatBeat Writer / Columnist
RT @Mets: Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of the ulnar collateral ligament in the coming weeks. Allan, the Mets 3rd-round pick in the 2019 First-Year Player Draft, underwent a physical examination & MRI that revealed the ligament tear earlier this week.Blogger / Podcaster
