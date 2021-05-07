New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Mets Top Pitching Prospect Matt Allan to Undergo Tommy John Surgery
by: Michael Mayer — Mets Minors 1h
The New York Mets announced on Friday that after undergoing a physical exam and an MRI, right-handed pitcher Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John Surgery in the coming weeks to repair a partial tear
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Cervenka homers, but Mets lose to RailRiders, 7-3, in rain-shortened Friday night matchup | Mets
by: N/A — MiLB: Syracuse Mets 7m
The Official Site of Minor League Baseball web site includes features, news, rosters, statistics, schedules, teams, live game radio broadcasts, and video clips.
Francisco Lindor homers (2) on a fly ball to left field. Tomas Nido scores. | 05/07/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 34m
ARI vs. NYM at Citi Field
Top Mets Pitching Prospect Matt Allan To Undergo Tommy John Surgery
by: TC Zencka — MLB Trade Rumors 36m
Tough news coming out of New York today as it was revealed that Matt Allan will undergo Tommy John surgery …
Video Story: D-backs, Mets open series
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 2h
Diamondbacks @ Mets May. 07, 2021
Jeurys Familia, Robert Gsellman personify Mets bullpen’s turnaround
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 2h
Is there any more pleasant — and crucial — surprise about this club than its bullpen?
Mets’ prospect Matt Allan will have Tommy John surgery - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 3h
It’s a disappointing blow to the right-hander’s minor-league development and further pushes back his eventual big-league debut.
Mets unsure if Jacob deGrom will pitch on Sunday | Newsday
by: Laura Albanese — Newsday 3h
Jacob deGrom (inflamed right lat) played catch and threw a side and felt OK, but the Mets are still not sure if he’ll pitch on Sunday. "It felt really good but we still want to see how he feels tomorr
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Michael Conforto made a clutch throw to nab Asdrúbal Cabrera at second for a huge first out in the 9th. Edwin Díaz didn’t make another mistake m, so the #Mets have a chance to win it in the bottom of the inning.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
-
100 mph GAS from Edwin Diaz and we head to the bottom of the 9th ⛽TV / Radio Network
-
He's still on the air, isn't he?@MetsBooth Please stop pussyfooting around the issue we fans REALLY need to know about: what’s the update on the battle between those onion rings and Howie’s digestive system??TV / Radio Network
-
Gary: ‘Conforto’s 2nd outfield assist this season and none bigger.’ So this one was bigger than his only other one?! Big deal! He said the same thing about Conforto’s 2nd homer recently.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Blogger / Podcaster
- More Mets Tweets