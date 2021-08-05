New York Mets
Final Score: Mets 5, Diamondbacks 4—Signature Moment
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 33m
In a game when their starter was knocked out early, the bullpen held firm and the Mets walked it off in the tenth.
Francisco Lindor Offers Explanation for Video of Commotion in Mets Dugout
by: Adam Wells — Bleacher Report 5m
Francisco Lindor offered a unique explanation about a commotion that occurred in the New York Mets' dugout during Friday's 5-4 win over the Arizona...
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 5/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 8m
Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder . National Le...
Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil had tunnel fight over rat vs. raccoon debate?
by: Larry Brown — Larry Brown Sports 33s
The New York Mets had a fight in the tunnel between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil that they blamed on a rat vs. raccoon debate.
Mazeika, Lindor Carry Mets to 5-4 Win Over Diamondbacks
by: Alexis Farinacci — Mets Merized Online 4m
It was Mazeika’s moment on Friday night for the Mets, along with the bullpen throwing a gem as the Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 at Citi Field for their third straight win.David Peterso
Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel
by: Yahoo Sports — Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 7m
Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.
Francisco Lindor, Patrick Mazeika electrify Mets - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 11m
Francisco Lindor destroyed a baseball and unlikely hero, backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, was credited with a walk-off RBI in an eventful 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.
Mets vs D'Backs Highlights: Lindor, Mets mount big comeback in 5-4 win
by: SNY — YouTube: SNY Mets 12m
Francisco Lindor clubbed his first Citi Field home run and career minor-leaguer Patrick Mazeika delivered the game-winning run as the Mets stormed back from ...
Mets erase four-run deficit, earn walk-off 5-4 win over Diamondbacks
by: @foxsports — Fox Sports 13m
The New York Mets rallied from an early four-run deficit and defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, in 10 innings. Patrick Mazeika drove in the winning run for the Mets.
