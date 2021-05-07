Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Francisco Lindor, Patrick Mazeika electrify Mets - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 10m

Francisco Lindor destroyed a baseball and unlikely hero, backup catcher Patrick Mazeika, was credited with a walk-off RBI in an eventful 5-4 win over the Diamondbacks.

Bleacher Report
Francisco Lindor Offers Explanation for Video of Commotion in Mets Dugout

by: Adam Wells Bleacher Report 3m

Francisco Lindor offered a unique explanation about a commotion that occurred in the New York Mets' dugout during Friday's 5-4 win over the Arizona...

Mack's Mets
Around the Majors with Mack’s Mets Saturday 5/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 6m

Here are the top Stories from every Major League team courtesy from our friends at SportSpyder .   National Le...

Mets Merized
Mazeika, Lindor Carry Mets to 5-4 Win Over Diamondbacks

by: Alexis Farinacci Mets Merized Online 3m

It was Mazeika’s moment on Friday night for the Mets, along with the bullpen throwing a gem as the Mets defeated the Diamondbacks 5-4 at Citi Field for their third straight win.David Peterso

Big League Stew
Francisco Lindor claims Jeff McNeil dugout confrontation was over identity of animal in Citi Field tunnel

by: Yahoo Sports Yahoo Sports: Big League Stew 5m

Only the Mets could have an argument over whether a rat or raccoon was behind the dugout.

SNY Mets

Mets vs D'Backs Highlights: Lindor, Mets mount big comeback in 5-4 win

by: SNY YouTube: SNY Mets 10m

Francisco Lindor clubbed his first Citi Field home run and career minor-leaguer Patrick Mazeika delivered the game-winning run as the Mets stormed back from ...

Fox Sports
Mets erase four-run deficit, earn walk-off 5-4 win over Diamondbacks

by: @foxsports Fox Sports 11m

The New York Mets rallied from an early four-run deficit and defeated the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-4, in 10 innings. Patrick Mazeika drove in the winning run for the Mets.

New York Post
Patrick Mazeika walks-off Mets in wild comeback win over Diamondbacks

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 15m

After a chaotic road trip, during which their hitting coaches were stunningly fired shortly after a game in St. Louis, the Mets returned home Friday to the friendly confines of Citi Field. The...

