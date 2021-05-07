New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Lindor’s Homer Lifts Mets After Dugout Exchange With McNeil
by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York — CBS New York 1h
New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika's fielder's choice.
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Francisco Lindor claims he wasn’t fighting with Jeff McNeil in dugout tunnel, but instead debating if they saw a rat or raccoon
by: Matt Clapp — The Comeback 1m
Today in Mets news.
Say Hello to Bye-Bye
by: Kevin Czerwinski — BallNine 13m
Steve Balboni’s professional career was a four-part play with each segment playing an integral role in the creation of a fan favorite and beloved slugger wherever he went.
Mets Come From Behind In Walk Off Fashion Beating The Diamondbacks In 10 Innings By Rich Coutinho
by: rcmetreporter — The New York Extra 17m
The night got off to a strange start as David Peterson struggled with his command and issued 2 walks and one hit batsmen with the bases loaded giving the 3 Diamondback second […]
Rat or Raccoon? Mets Win Third Straight as Francisco Lindor Downplays Tunnel Chat
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 29m
The Mets won their third straight on Friday, though the victory was overshadowed by an apparently animal-focused confrontation between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.
Mets' Francisco Lindor says argument with Jeff McNeil was over whether he saw rat or raccoon in dugout tunnel - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 30m
Please allow us to explain
Mets' Lindor, McNeil say tunnel incident was a rat - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 38m
Last week, the Mets were hyped about a fictitious hitting approach coach named Donnie Stevenson. This week, the drama arrived because of … an alleged “New York rat.”
Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil blame ‘rat’ debate for frantic Mets scene
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 48m
From the team that gave birth to a fictional hitting coach named Donnie Stevenson came a dugout dustup pinned to a supposed debate over a rat versus a raccoon. In the middle of the seventh inning...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
-
Rats! Mets' Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil won't say what happened between them during game https://t.co/Rkim2FF8USBlogger / Podcaster
-
-
The Mets' Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil agreed not to rat out each other over their meeting in the tunnel during Friday's game. https://t.co/k1WNy4HPRSNewspaper / Magazine
-
Let’s go @Mets 🎺🎺🎺Player
-
On our Mets Postgame show, @Todd_Zeile gives his take on Francisco Lindor's explanation for what happened in the tunnel: "It just seems to insult your intelligence to have the story about the raccoon and the rat"TV / Radio Network
- More Mets Tweets