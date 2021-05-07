Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

CBS Sports

Mets' Francisco Lindor says argument with Jeff McNeil was over whether he saw rat or raccoon in dugout tunnel - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 29m

The Comeback
61242766_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor claims he wasn’t fighting with Jeff McNeil in dugout tunnel, but instead debating if they saw a rat or raccoon

by: Matt Clapp The Comeback 26s

Today in Mets news.

BallNine
61242616_thumbnail

Say Hello to Bye-Bye

by: Kevin Czerwinski BallNine 12m

Steve Balboni’s professional career was a four-part play with each segment playing an integral role in the creation of a fan favorite and beloved slugger wherever he went.

The New York Extra
61242569_thumbnail

Mets Come From Behind In Walk Off Fashion Beating The Diamondbacks In 10 Innings By Rich Coutinho

by: rcmetreporter The New York Extra 16m

The night got off to a strange start as David Peterson struggled with his command and issued 2 walks and one hit batsmen with the bases loaded giving the 3 Diamondback second […]

Sports Illustrated
61242289_thumbnail

Rat or Raccoon? Mets Win Third Straight as Francisco Lindor Downplays Tunnel Chat

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 29m

The Mets won their third straight on Friday, though the victory was overshadowed by an apparently animal-focused confrontation between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

Daily News
61242136_thumbnail

Mets' Lindor, McNeil say tunnel incident was a rat - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 38m

Last week, the Mets were hyped about a fictitious hitting approach coach named Donnie Stevenson. This week, the drama arrived because of … an alleged “New York rat.”

New York Post
61241829_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil blame ‘rat’ debate for frantic Mets scene

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 47m

From the team that gave birth to a fictional hitting coach named Donnie Stevenson came a dugout dustup pinned to a supposed debate over a rat versus a raccoon. In the middle of the seventh inning...

CBS New York
61241611_thumbnail

Lindor’s Homer Lifts Mets After Dugout Exchange With McNeil

by: New York Mets News And Updates From CBS 2 New York – CBS New York CBS New York 1h

New York walked off with a victory when designated runner Pete Alonso scored on pinch-hitter Patrick Mazeika's fielder's choice.

