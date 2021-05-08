New York Mets
Francisco Lindor And Mets Show Some Fight
by: metsdaddy — Mets Daddy 2h
This was the type of game which had the potential to spell doom for the entire New York Mets season. That’s not hyperbole either. With a bullpen game the other day and another one due tomorro…
Animal Instincts
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 5m
This is going to be one of those seasons, isn’t it. I mean, silly me for thinking that with Steve Cohen owning that team that the bizarre was going to just float away like a cumulus cloud. Silly me for thinking that tonight’s entry was basically...
Francisco Lindor’s ‘rat’ tale unnecessary drama for Mets
by: Ken Davidoff — New York Post 18m
Now that, to steal from “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” was a bold strategy for Francisco Lindor. Let’s see if it pays off for him. The Mets’ $341-million man enjoyed his best game...
Rat? Racoon? Mets give wild tale for tension
by: Anthony DiComo — MLB: Mets 44m
NEW YORK -- In the middle of the seventh inning Friday night at Citi Field, infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil disappeared into the tunnel connecting the Mets’ dugout to their clubhouse. Moments later, a group of players and coaches --...
Patrick Mazeika’s first career RBI in 10th lifts the New York Mets past Diamondbacks
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 53m
Rookie Patrick Mazeika collected his first big league RBI in the 10th inning Friday night as the host New York Mets completed a comeback and beat the Arizona
Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h
After David Peterson’s early exit, the bullpen kept the Mets in the game and they came from behind to win it in the tenth inning. And there was a rodent-related brouhaha.
Rat? Raccoon? Mets' in-game debate causes stir
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 1h
What was thought to be an incident in the Mets tunnel between infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned out to be simply a commotion caused by a rat in the dugout, according to Lindor and McNeil.
Mets' dugout tunnel intrigue overshadows walkoff win over Diamondbacks
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 1h
In only his second big-leage at-bat, Patrick Mazeika hit a game-winning dribbler in the 10th, but his heroics were overshawdowed by dugout intrigue.
Rats! Mets' Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil won't say what happened between them during game
by: Tom Gatto — Sporting News 1h
The Mets' double-play combination got creative as they avoided spilling the beans on a between-innings meeting in the area between the home dugout and clubhouse.
