New York Mets

MLB: Mets.com
61243617_thumbnail

Rat? Racoon? Mets give wild tale for tension

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 45m

NEW YORK -- In the middle of the seventh inning Friday night at Citi Field, infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil disappeared into the tunnel connecting the Mets’ dugout to their clubhouse. Moments later, a group of players and coaches --...

Sports Media 101

Animal Instincts

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 5m

This is going to be one of those seasons, isn’t it. I mean, silly me for thinking that with Steve Cohen owning that team that the bizarre was going to just float away like a cumulus cloud. Silly me for thinking that tonight’s entry was basically...

New York Post
61243752_thumbnail

Francisco Lindor’s ‘rat’ tale unnecessary drama for Mets

by: Ken Davidoff New York Post 19m

Now that, to steal from “Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story,” was a bold strategy for Francisco Lindor. Let’s see if it pays off for him. The Mets’ $341-million man enjoyed his best game...

Sportsnaut
61243534_thumbnail

Patrick Mazeika’s first career RBI in 10th lifts the New York Mets past Diamondbacks

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 54m

Rookie Patrick Mazeika collected his first big league RBI in the 10th inning Friday night as the host New York Mets completed a comeback and beat the Arizona

Amazin' Avenue
61243457_thumbnail

Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 1h

After David Peterson’s early exit, the bullpen kept the Mets in the game and they came from behind to win it in the tenth inning. And there was a rodent-related brouhaha.

ESPN
61243273_thumbnail

Rat? Raccoon? Mets' in-game debate causes stir

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 1h

What was thought to be an incident in the Mets tunnel between infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned out to be simply a commotion caused by a rat in the dugout, according to Lindor and McNeil.

USA Today
61240323_thumbnail

Mets' dugout tunnel intrigue overshadows walkoff win over Diamondbacks

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 1h

In only his second big-leage at-bat, Patrick Mazeika hit a game-winning dribbler in the 10th, but his heroics were overshawdowed by dugout intrigue.

Sporting News
61243153_thumbnail

Rats! Mets' Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil won't say what happened between them during game

by: Tom Gatto Sporting News 1h

The Mets' double-play combination got creative as they avoided spilling the beans on a between-innings meeting in the area between the home dugout and clubhouse.

