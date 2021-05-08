New York Mets
Mets Games Played On This Date: May 8th
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
Jon Matlack takes a ball off the head, Darryl Strawberry’s first Major League hit, and Fernando-Mania comes to Shea – all part of the games ...
Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 10m
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to John Maine , Adrian Gonzalez , and Sean Gilmartin . Mets 5 D-backs 4 on a wa...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom expected to return Sunday
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 2h
If Jacob deGrom’s pregame work Friday was any indication, his return to the mound on Sunday is looking possible. The Mets ace, who was scratched from a scheduled start Tuesday in St. Louis...
Pair of Mets prospects among top performers
by: Nick Trujillo, Rob Terranova — MLB: Mets 3h
Estevan Florial clubbed two homers in Double-A Somerset’s 10-2 victory over Harrisburg. The lefty outfielder went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and added two walks in what was the first multi-homer performance of his professional career. Hitting out of the...
Animal Instincts
by: metstradamus — Sports Media 101 3h
This is going to be one of those seasons, isn’t it. I mean, silly me for thinking that with Steve Cohen owning that team that the bizarre was going to just float away like a cumulus cloud. Silly me for thinking that tonight’s entry was basically...
Patrick Mazeika’s first career RBI in 10th lifts the New York Mets past Diamondbacks
by: Sportsnaut — Sportsnaut 4h
Rookie Patrick Mazeika collected his first big league RBI in the 10th inning Friday night as the host New York Mets completed a comeback and beat the Arizona
Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory
by: Allison McCague — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h
After David Peterson’s early exit, the bullpen kept the Mets in the game and they came from behind to win it in the tenth inning. And there was a rodent-related brouhaha.
Rat? Raccoon? Mets' in-game debate causes stir
by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer — ESPN 4h
What was thought to be an incident in the Mets tunnel between infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned out to be simply a commotion caused by a rat in the dugout, according to Lindor and McNeil.
Mets' dugout tunnel intrigue overshadows walkoff win over Diamondbacks
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 4h
In only his second big-leage at-bat, Patrick Mazeika hit a game-winning dribbler in the 10th, but his heroics were overshawdowed by dugout intrigue.
