New York Mets

Mack's Mets
Mets Games Played On This Date: May 8th

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

Jon Matlack takes a ball off the head, Darryl Strawberry’s first Major League hit, and Fernando-Mania comes to Shea – all part of the games ...

Mack's Mets
Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/8/2021

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 10m

  Good Morning.  Happy Birthday to John Maine , Adrian Gonzalez , and Sean Gilmartin .  Mets 5 D-backs 4 on a wa...

New York Post
Mets’ Jacob deGrom expected to return Sunday

by: Greg Joyce New York Post 2h

If Jacob deGrom’s pregame work Friday was any indication, his return to the mound on Sunday is looking possible. The Mets ace, who was scratched from a scheduled start Tuesday in St. Louis...

MLB: Mets.com
Pair of Mets prospects among top performers

by: Nick Trujillo, Rob Terranova MLB: Mets 3h

Estevan Florial clubbed two homers in Double-A Somerset’s 10-2 victory over Harrisburg. The lefty outfielder went 2-for-3 with 4 RBIs and added two walks in what was the first multi-homer performance of his professional career. Hitting out of the...

Sports Media 101

by: metstradamus Sports Media 101 3h

This is going to be one of those seasons, isn’t it. I mean, silly me for thinking that with Steve Cohen owning that team that the bizarre was going to just float away like a cumulus cloud. Silly me for thinking that tonight’s entry was basically...

Sportsnaut
Patrick Mazeika’s first career RBI in 10th lifts the New York Mets past Diamondbacks

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 4h

Rookie Patrick Mazeika collected his first big league RBI in the 10th inning Friday night as the host New York Mets completed a comeback and beat the Arizona

Amazin' Avenue
Rat or Raccoon? Lindor, Mazeika are the heroes in wild walk-off victory

by: Allison McCague SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 4h

After David Peterson’s early exit, the bullpen kept the Mets in the game and they came from behind to win it in the tenth inning. And there was a rodent-related brouhaha.

ESPN
Rat? Raccoon? Mets' in-game debate causes stir

by: Bradford Doolittle, ESPN Staff Writer ESPN 4h

What was thought to be an incident in the Mets tunnel between infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil turned out to be simply a commotion caused by a rat in the dugout, according to Lindor and McNeil.

USA Today
Mets' dugout tunnel intrigue overshadows walkoff win over Diamondbacks

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 4h

In only his second big-leage at-bat, Patrick Mazeika hit a game-winning dribbler in the 10th, but his heroics were overshawdowed by dugout intrigue.

