Mets Daily Prospect Report, 5/8/21: A night of firsts
by: Steve Sypa — SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 38m
Catch up on all the Mets prospects in yesterday’s minor league action!
How new Mets hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum will approach his role in helping team’s offense - nj.com
by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com — NJ.com 1m
New York Mets hitting coach Hugh Quattlebaum explains how he'll approach his new role after the team fired Chili Davis.
Morning Briefing: Wade Miley Tosses Fifth No-No This Season
by: Jordan Baron — Mets Merized Online 29m
Happy Saturday, Mets fans!Cincinnati Reds’ starting pitcher Wade Miley tossed a no-hitter against the Cleveland Indians on Friday night, notching the second no-no of the week and the fifth o
Mets Friday Night Fights: Rats, raccoons, and a donnybrook
by: Tim Boyle — Fansided: Rising Apple 34m
In case you haven’t been paying attention to the New York Mets on Friday nights, you’ve missed a lot. Seriously. Cancel all plans. Friday nights have b...
MetsJunkies Recap: Mets Walk it Off After Lindor Game Tying Bomb
by: metsfanfromholland — Mets Junkies 36m
The Mets won an eventful night at Citi Field on Friday after a Patrick Maizeka walk off force out, brought home Pete Alonso. A night were the Mets fought uphill after Peterson falthered. David Peterson got the start and went just 1.2 innings after a...
MMN Recap: Ronny Mauricio, Francisco Álvarez Impress at the Plate
by: Ryan Kolakowski — Mets Minors 39m
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (3-1) 7, Syracuse (1-3) 3, F/6 Box ScoreBrandon Drury 3B; 0-1, BB, .231/.333/.231Khalil Lee RF: 0-2, K, .100/.400/.100David Thompson 1B: 1-2, 2B, R, K, .231/.37
Mets News and Breakfast Links 5/8/2021
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 2h
Good Morning. Happy Birthday to John Maine , Adrian Gonzalez , and Sean Gilmartin . Mets 5 D-backs 4 on a wa...
Mets’ Jacob deGrom expected to return Sunday
by: Greg Joyce — New York Post 4h
If Jacob deGrom’s pregame work Friday was any indication, his return to the mound on Sunday is looking possible. The Mets ace, who was scratched from a scheduled start Tuesday in St. Louis...
MetsJunkies MILB Recap: Mauricio and Alvarez Homer https://t.co/AtoL4qgjVkBlog / Website
-
Michael Conforto got off to a rough start in an important year for him. But he is now on the right track. Over his last 19 games: .277/.397/.446, 5 doubles, 2 home runs. And, he made a clutch throw from right field last night to cut down a base runner late. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
-
Oh hell yes 🔥So, here's an update that's a long time coming. We've shifted servers and have updated things for 2021 data. DNS may take some time to propagate. Some things might not work right immediately. We're still working out some loaders / scripts / features for 2021. But, we're back.Blogger / Podcaster
-
Playing everyday has helped both Kevin Pillar and Jonathan Villar. They have helped the #Mets mitigate their injuries to Brandon Nimmo and JD Davis. Pillar, last 9 games: .345/.367/.586 Villar, last 7 games: .273/.407/.409 That will both play.Blogger / Podcaster
-
RT @PetitePhD: So far, these are the games I have recapped for @AmazinAvenue this season: 1. The Jonathan Villar walk-off game 2. The deGrom 15 strikeout game 3. Whatever the hell it was that transpired this evening I think I might have to claim more games, but I'm afraid it might kill me.Blogger / Podcaster
-
This is just an epic catch by a then 50-year-old Willie Mays at Shea Stadium. #MetsWillie Mays makes a great running catch during the #Mets Old Timers' Day Game at Shea Stadium! (1981) #Baseball #History #SayHey90 https://t.co/Z79QGrOYrrBlogger / Podcaster
