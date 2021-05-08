Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Why Albert Pujols' deal with Angels is a cautionary tale - New York Daily News

by: Bill Madden NY Daily News 31m

Despite Pujols’ deserved reputation as a great teammate and a class act on and off the field, it wasn’t quite like that this season as he grappled with the reality of being 41.

Call To The Pen

New York Mets: Francisco Lindor may be ready to break out of slump

by: David Hill Fansided: Call To The Pen 11m

Francisco Lindor has not had the start to his time with the New York Mets that anyone would have hoped for. He has been mired in a miserable slump since th...

Sportsnaut
New York Mets’ top pitching prospect Matt Allan needs Tommy John surgery

by: Sportsnaut Sportsnaut 25m

New York Mets top pitching prospect Matt Allan will need Tommy John surgery to repair a partial tear of his ulnar collateral ligament, the team announced

New York Post
Mets players seem to be having fun with Francisco Lindor’s ‘rat’ tale

by: Ryan Dunleavy New York Post 26m

If Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil made up a rodent story to cover up an argument, teammates likely are not going to rat them out.

Pitcher List
The 5 Best MLB Moments from Friday - Pitcher List

by: Alex Kleinman Pitcher List 27m

Apparently there's nothing as interesting as a real New York rat.

Mack's Mets
Syracuse - Cervenka homers, but Mets lose to RailRiders, 7-3

by: Mack Ade Mack's Mets 27m

  The Syracuse Mets fell behind early and didn’t mount a large enough rally as the Mets fell to the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders, 7-3, o...

WFAN
Lindor blames bizarre Mets’ tunnel drama on rat, or raccoon

by: Jordan Cohn Radio.com: WFAN 40m

Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil were rumored to have gotten into an altercation in the Mets’ tunnel behind their dugout, but Lindor said that they were simply disagreeing about whether a creature was a rat or a raccoon.

New York Mets Videos

Mazeika Walks Mets Off in the 10th

by: New York Mets YouTube: New York Mets Videos 45m

5/7/21: The Mets rally from down 4-0 to defeat the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-4, as Patrick Mazeika drives in the winning run in the bottom of the 10th.Check out...

Tweets