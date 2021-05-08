New York Mets
- IN
- Mets News
- News Article
Zack Scott Gives Updates On DeGrom, Syndergaard
by: Jack Ramsey — Mets Merized Online 15m
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott gave an update on the main injuries to the Mets pitching staff this afternoon.Scott started off by announcing that Jacob deGrom is "good to go" and will
More Recent New York Mets Articles
Mets: “I Taw’d I Taw A Watty-Wat” – No, You Didn’t – “I Did, I Did”
by: stevecontursi — Reflections On Baseball 36s
The Mets played and won a ballgame last night, but somehow the game took second-billing to a "dispute" in a tunnel. Now, Really, Guys?
5/8/21 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets
by: Mike Phillips — Sports Media 101 1m
There are twists and turns in a 162 game season, something the New York Mets (14-13) experienced plenty of on Friday night. Whether it was David Peterson getting knocked out in the second inning, a po
NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Saturday, May 8 lineups
by: John Connolly — LoHud 8m
Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79) will start for Arizona, while Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 10.13) will go for New York.
Mets GM Zack Scott on Lindor/McNeil dugout incident
by: Ryan Chichester — Radio.com: WFAN 14m
Mets general manager Zack Scott gives his thoughts on Francisco Lindor/Jeff McNeil handling dugout incident with rat story: ‘Definitely not how I’d go.’
Mets' GM dismisses Francisco Lindor-Jeff McNeil 'rat or raccoon' explanation as 'not ideal' - CBSSports.com
by: Dayn Perry — CBS Sports 14m
Lindor had claimed that an apparent confrontation with McNeil stemmed from seeing a rat (or raccoon)
Mets GM on Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil Altercation: I'll Respect Clubhouse Code
by: Tyler Conway — Bleacher Report 26m
New York Mets general manager Zack Scott declined to offer details on the clubhouse argument between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil that took place in...
Saturday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup 5/8
by: Gem Tablak — Mets Junkies 27m
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in town to take on our New York Mets, and after losing the first game to our boys, the D’Backs will look to even things up. Currently 15-17, Arizona is in fourth place in the NL West while also sitting four games back as...
See All New York Mets Articles
Tweets
-
Mets GM Zack Scott says Jacob deGrom is "ready to roll" for tomorrow's start https://t.co/bjMKf64MYGTV / Radio Network
-
"We're a better ballclub tonight because of whatever happened last night" - Luis Rojas on the Jeff McNeil/Francisco Lindor dust-upTV / Radio Network
-
“The approach they took postgame drew less than rave reviews in the industry, to say the least.” No offense to Andy, but this is coming from an “industry” that drove Tom Seaver out of town. Sorry I don’t really care about the media’s feelings. #Mets #LGM #LFGM #MetsTwitterScott is not alone. The truth of what happened was probably fine. Teammates scuffle. Sometimes it reflects well on them and their passion for the game. The approach they took postgame drew less than rave reviews in the industry, to say the least. You live, you learn, hopefully. https://t.co/sJRAufwnmZBlogger / Podcaster
-
He’s back ripping the #Mets... media created the rat story because the players don’t trust them. That should be your question why did they feel compelled to do that.@jackhendon_ @2_seamfastball You didn't say that the entire time. You think the GM liked having to comment today on this? Why don't we see 29 other teams doing it?Blogger / Podcaster
-
Sounds like the Mets GM would have gone with something other than the rat route: https://t.co/g90COXNZ9hTV / Radio Network
-
Come for the catch, stay for the pose. (MLB x @HankookTireUSA)Official Team Account
- More Mets Tweets