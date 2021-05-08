Do Not Sell My Personal Information

NY Mets, Arizona Diamondbacks announce Saturday, May 8 lineups

by: John Connolly LoHud 8m

Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79) will start for Arizona, while Joey Lucchesi (0-2, 10.13) will go for New York.

Reflections On Baseball
61255018_thumbnail

Mets: “I Taw’d I Taw A Watty-Wat” – No, You Didn’t – “I Did, I Did”

by: stevecontursi Reflections On Baseball 33s

The Mets played and won a ballgame last night, but somehow the game took second-billing to a "dispute" in a tunnel. Now, Really, Guys?

Sports Media 101
61255012_thumbnail

5/8/21 Game Preview: Arizona Diamondbacks at New York Mets

by: Mike Phillips Sports Media 101 1m

There are twists and turns in a 162 game season, something the New York Mets (14-13) experienced plenty of on Friday night. Whether it was David Peterson getting knocked out in the second inning, a po

WFAN
61254816_thumbnail

Mets GM Zack Scott on Lindor/McNeil dugout incident

by: Ryan Chichester Radio.com: WFAN 14m

Mets general manager Zack Scott gives his thoughts on Francisco Lindor/Jeff McNeil handling dugout incident with rat story: ‘Definitely not how I’d go.’

CBS Sports

Mets' GM dismisses Francisco Lindor-Jeff McNeil 'rat or raccoon' explanation as 'not ideal' - CBSSports.com

by: Dayn Perry CBS Sports 14m

Lindor had claimed that an apparent confrontation with McNeil stemmed from seeing a rat (or raccoon)

Mets Merized
61005397_thumbnail

Zack Scott Gives Updates On DeGrom, Syndergaard

by: Jack Ramsey Mets Merized Online 15m

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott gave an update on the main injuries to the Mets pitching staff this afternoon.Scott started off by announcing that Jacob deGrom is "good to go" and will

Bleacher Report
61254691_thumbnail

Mets GM on Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil Altercation: I'll Respect Clubhouse Code

by: Tyler Conway Bleacher Report 26m

New York Mets general manager Zack Scott declined to offer details on the clubhouse argument between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil that took place in...

Mets Junkies
61254686_thumbnail

Saturday’s Pitching Preview & Lineup 5/8

by: Gem Tablak Mets Junkies 27m

The Arizona Diamondbacks are in town to take on our New York Mets, and after losing the first game to our boys, the D’Backs will look to even things up. Currently 15-17, Arizona is in fourth place in the NL West while also sitting four games back as...

