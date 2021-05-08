Do Not Sell My Personal Information

Mets GM Zack Scott tries to mitigate rat-raccoon story a day after Francisco Lindor-Jeff McNeil incident | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 11m

Mets acting general manager Zack Scott seemed not to be amused by the goofy lies told by his middle infielders Friday night. After a tense exchange in the tunnel next to the Mets’ dugout — the details

Mets' GM Scott calls rat yarn 'not ideal' - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 4m

Scott said the players didn't need to cook up a bizarre animal tale.

Zack Scott: Mets GM addresses Lindor, McNeil dugout drama

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 7m

Here's what Mets acting general manager Zack Scott had to say about the disagreement between Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil and how they handled it.

GM on skirmish: 'These guys are competitive'

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 10m

NEW YORK -- A day after Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil insisted that a debate over a rodent was the cause of their apparent clubhouse skirmish, Mets general manager Zack Scott said that he wished the players had handled the situation differently,...

Mets brass isn’t backing up bizarre rat story: ‘Not ideal’

by: Zach Braziller New York Post 14m

Mets manager Luis Rojas didn't back up the rat or raccoon story concocted by Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil, and neither did acting general manager Zack Scott. 

Open thread: Mets vs. Diamondbacks, 5/8/21

by: Thomas Henderson SB Nation: Amazin' Avenue 15m

Tommy Hunter gets his first start in nearly a decade, as the Mets look to bullpen their way to a second straight win in Queens.

Gameday: Binghamton Rumble Ponies @ Akron Rubber Ducks - 5/8/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 16m

  The Binghamton Rumble Ponies travel to Akron to play game five of a six game series against the Rubber Ducks . your browser do...

Mets GM Zack Scott: 'Best-case scenario' for Carlos Carrasco's return is early June

by: Erin Walsh, Yardbarker Yardbarker 18m

Carrasco has been pitching in simulated games at the Mets' spring training facility and must prove he's ready to go before taking the field again. 

