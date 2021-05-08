Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Newsday
Jacob deGrom still scheduled to pitch for Mets on Sunday | Newsday

by: Tim Healey Newsday 39m

Jacob deGrom is "ready to roll" Sunday against the Diamondbacks, Mets acting general manager Zack Scott said, a return to action after he missed his previous start due to right lat inflammation. "Any

Newsday
Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14 | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 3m

(AP) -- Gleyber Torres' tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer's commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the W

For The Win
Mets fully lean into raccoon bit with 'Rat or Raccoon' scoreboard quiz after tunnel debacle

by: Mary Clarke USA Today: For The Win 14m

“Rat or Raccoon” is our new favorite scoreboard game.

Sports Illustrated
Mets GM Scott Refutes Francisco Lindor's Rat Tale: 'Just Be Upfront About It'

by: Nick Selbe Sports Illustrated 33m

Mets general manager Zack Scott revealed Saturday that Francisco Lindor's story about a rat in the dugout tunnel Friday night was not entirely accurate.

Mets Merized
MMO Game Thread: Diamondbacks vs Mets, 7:10 PM

by: Elliot Teichman Mets Merized Online 41m

Saturday, May 8, 2021 • 7:10 P.M. ESTCiti Field • Flushing, New YorkRHP Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79) vs. RHP Tommy Hunter (0-0, 0.00)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMCan the Mets make it

Mets 360
Game Chatter: Merrill Kelly vs Tommy Hunter (5/8/21)

by: Other Mets 360 44m

New York Post
Mets continue to delay Carlos Carrasco’s debut

by: Peter Botte New York Post 1h

Carlos Carrasco’s shift to the 60-day injured list earlier this week officially pushed back his Mets debut through at least the end of May.

Mack's Mets
Gameday: Mets Vs. Diamondbacks - 5/8/21

by: John From Albany Mack's Mets 1h

    The Mets are home to play the Arizona Diamondbacks.  D'backs (15-17) @ Mets (14-13), 7:10 pm NYM:  Tommy Hunter  (#29, 34, RHP...

Daily News
Mets' GM Scott calls rat yarn 'not ideal' - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Scott said the players didn't need to cook up a bizarre animal tale.

