Mets' acting GM Scott agitated by rat-raccoon drama
by: AP — USA Today 5m
Mets acting general manager Zack Scott wasn’t thrilled by the fuzzy details provided by Francisco Lindor on Friday night
Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 9m
(AP) -- Gleyber Torres' tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer's commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the W
Mets fully lean into raccoon bit with 'Rat or Raccoon' scoreboard quiz after tunnel debacle
by: Mary Clarke — USA Today: For The Win 20m
“Rat or Raccoon” is our new favorite scoreboard game.
Mets GM Scott Refutes Francisco Lindor's Rat Tale: 'Just Be Upfront About It'
by: Nick Selbe — Sports Illustrated 39m
Mets general manager Zack Scott revealed Saturday that Francisco Lindor's story about a rat in the dugout tunnel Friday night was not entirely accurate.
MMO Game Thread: Diamondbacks vs Mets, 7:10 PM
by: Elliot Teichman — Mets Merized Online 47m
Saturday, May 8, 2021 • 7:10 P.M. ESTCiti Field • Flushing, New YorkRHP Merrill Kelly (2-2, 5.79) vs. RHP Tommy Hunter (0-0, 0.00)SNY • WCBS 880 AM • WQBU 92.7 FMCan the Mets make it
Game Chatter: Merrill Kelly vs Tommy Hunter (5/8/21)
by: Other — Mets 360 50m
Mets continue to delay Carlos Carrasco’s debut
by: Peter Botte — New York Post 1h
Carlos Carrasco’s shift to the 60-day injured list earlier this week officially pushed back his Mets debut through at least the end of May.
Gameday: Mets Vs. Diamondbacks - 5/8/21
by: John From Albany — Mack's Mets 1h
The Mets are home to play the Arizona Diamondbacks. D'backs (15-17) @ Mets (14-13), 7:10 pm NYM: Tommy Hunter (#29, 34, RHP...
BACK AT THE TRACK, IT’S OUTTA HERE! JEFF MCNEIL 2-RUN HOMER! THE METS TAKE A 2-0 LEAD! 🍎🍎🍎 #LFGMBlogger / Podcaster
Jeff. Unknown middle name. McNeil. Homer, 2 rib eye. The rat and raccoon have been productive since they were spotted. #MetsBlogger / Podcaster
McNeil blasts a two-run home run. Lindor was fired up in the on-deck circle. Mets up 2-0.TV / Radio Personality
McNeil hits a bomb. *SNY pans right to Lindor*Beat Writer / Columnist
Jeff McNeil crushed a two-run shot to centerfield and the Mets have a 2-0 lead. The Mets jumbotron displayed an animated raccoon over McNeil as he rounded the bases.Beat Writer / Columnist
And McNeil! Let’s gooooo 🍎🍎If scuffles mean Lindor is gonna start dropping bombs... https://t.co/88bHdggdfHSuper Fan
