Mets GM: Rat story took bite out of 'a great win'
by: ESPN News Services — ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h
Disappointed a day after his team made headlines for a tunnel dustup in what was a winning effort, New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott told reporters on Saturday that the controversy became a "bigger story than it needs to be."
Kevin Pillar's diving catch | 05/09/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
Kevin Pillar takes a hit away from Tim Locastro with an amazing diving play for the first out of the 3rd inning
Jeff McNeil-Francisco Lindor provide early Mets heroics in wake of rat controversy
by: tholmlundnyp — New York Post 37m
The Mets should fight more often — or do whatever it is they did Friday night — if this is the result. Saturday night, after Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had some kind of an incident in the...
Mets move on from Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil rat vs. raccoon debate
by: Justin Toscano — USA Today 46m
Acting New York Mets GM Zack Scott addressed the "rat vs. raccoon" debate between infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.
Lindor steals second, scores on error | 05/08/2021 | New York Mets
by: @Mets — MLB: Film Room 57m
Lindor steals second, scores on error
Jacob deGrom set to return to Mets rotation Sunday - New York Daily News
by: Deesha Thosar — NY Daily News 1h
Jacob deGrom’s minor injury scare is behind him.
Video Story: D-backs, Mets clash at Citi Field
by: N/A — MLB: Mets 1h
Diamondbacks @ Mets May. 08, 2021
Yanks rally past Nats 4-3 in 10th, Scherzer strikes out 14 | Newsday
by: The Associated Press — Newsday 2h
(AP) -- Gleyber Torres' tying single in the ninth inning and a winning infield single in the 11th helped the New York Yankees overcame Max Scherzer's commanding 14-strikeout performance to beat the W
