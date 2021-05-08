Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

USA Today
Mets move on from Francisco Lindor, Jeff McNeil rat vs. raccoon debate

by: Justin Toscano USA Today 47m

Acting New York Mets GM Zack Scott addressed the "rat vs. raccoon" debate between infielders Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil.

Film Room
Kevin Pillar's diving catch | 05/09/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 58m

Kevin Pillar takes a hit away from Tim Locastro with an amazing diving play for the first out of the 3rd inning

Newsday
Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 5s

(AP) -- Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season, and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Miami 6-2 Satu

New York Post
Jeff McNeil-Francisco Lindor provide early Mets heroics in wake of rat controversy

by: tholmlundnyp New York Post 37m

The Mets should fight more often — or do whatever it is they did Friday night — if this is the result. Saturday night, after Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had some kind of an incident in the...

Film Room
Lindor steals second, scores on error  | 05/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 58m

Lindor steals second, scores on error

Daily News
Jacob deGrom set to return to Mets rotation Sunday - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 1h

Jacob deGrom’s minor injury scare is behind him.

ESPN NY Mets Blog
Mets GM: Rat story took bite out of 'a great win'

by: ESPN News Services ESPN New York: Mets Blog 1h

Disappointed a day after his team made headlines for a tunnel dustup in what was a winning effort, New York Mets acting general manager Zack Scott told reporters on Saturday that the controversy became a "bigger story than it needs to be."

MLB: Mets.com
Video Story: D-backs, Mets clash at Citi Field

by: N/A MLB: Mets 1h

Diamondbacks @ Mets May. 08, 2021

