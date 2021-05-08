Do Not Sell My Personal Information

New York Mets

Daily News
Mets beat Diamondbacks for fourth straight win - New York Daily News

by: Deesha Thosar NY Daily News 3m

Behind an opener, the Mets bullpen was dominant.

Film Room
Kevin Pillar's diving catch | 05/09/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 2h

Kevin Pillar takes a hit away from Tim Locastro with an amazing diving play for the first out of the 3rd inning

Lohud
After Friday night's incident, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil fuel Saturday night's win

by: Justin Toscano LoHud 6m

After their disagreement on Friday night, Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil powered the Mets' victory on Saturday night.

MLB: Mets.com
McNeil, Lindor spark decisive 3-run frame

by: Anthony DiComo MLB: Mets 6m

NEW YORK -- It was a rat. It was a raccoon. It was a possum. It was whatever. At the end of this saga, as various Mets types stressed both late Friday night and Saturday afternoon, the sideshow matters far less than the result. To that end, who knew...

nj.com
Mets ride Jeff McNeil’s early home run to win over Diamondbacks - nj.com

by: Chris Ryan | cryan@njadvancemedia.com NJ.com 20m

The New York Mets beat the Arizona Diamondbacks on Saturday at Citi Field.

Film Room
Mets escape jam | 05/08/2021 | New York Mets

by: @Mets MLB: Film Room 36m

Francisco Lindor bobbles a grounder, but fires to Pete Alonso who stays on the bag to escape a bases-loaded jam in the 7th

Newsday
Houser homers, fans 10, Brewers stop 6-game skid, beat Miami | Newsday

by: The Associated Press Newsday 1h

(AP) -- Adrian Houser struck out 10 in six innings and homered off Daniel Castano for the second time this season, and the Milwaukee Brewers snapped a six-game losing streak by beating Miami 6-2 Satu

New York Post
Jeff McNeil-Francisco Lindor provide early Mets heroics in wake of rat controversy

by: tholmlundnyp New York Post 2h

The Mets should fight more often — or do whatever it is they did Friday night — if this is the result. Saturday night, after Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil had some kind of an incident in the...

